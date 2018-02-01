Bend it like Beckham? A guide to Miami’s coolest soccer fields

So Miami is finally getting its very own MLS team, which is great because soccer is one of those things that just never stops in the Magic City. We’ve got 24-hour nightclubs, then there are the all-day soccer fields. If throwing on your cleats for a few games with friends is your definition of a day (or night) well spent, then this list is for you. Here are our favorite picks for places to play soccer in Miami:

Downtown Soccer

Play a five-on-five game with your crew. Located just a few blocks from Miami River to its east and I-95 to its east, Downtown Soccer offers soft turf and stadium lights for late-night games. You can rent one of two fields for about $12 per player, or join a pick-up game for $10. This facility also has a text message system to alert players of open spots in pick-up games.

Where: 444 NW 5th St, Miami

Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: $120 per hour

Website: www.downtownsoccermiami.com

La Caimanera Soccer Fields

You know what indoor soccer fields offer that outdoor fields can’t? Air condition. And in La Caimaera’s case, blue turf. This facility has two fields for reservations, but is geared toward children’s games. It also hosts birthdays, summer camps, occasional tournaments and training academies.

Where: 8111 NW 54th St, Miami Springs

Hours: 10 a.m.-midnight; closes at 9 p.m. on Sundays

Cost: $60 for 30-minute reservations

Website: lacaimanera.us/

Soccer Cage Miami

The going-out type might know of this field. That’s because it’s right across the street from Sidebar. Late-night players make you feel really guilty about getting wasted while they’re being all active and healthy, or whatever. There are four-on-four and six-on-six games and pick-up games, as well.

Where: 301 SW 8th Street, Miami FL 33130

Hours: Open 24 hours

Cost: $50-$120 per hour

Website: www.soccercagemiami.com/

Soccer Rooftop

Spend a nice evening under the stars, surrounded by the Miami skyline at this urban field located minutes from Brickell City Centre. The walls of this field are padded, and the facility includes men’s and women’s locker rooms with showers. Spectators can hang out in the lounge or outdoor patio during five-on-five or six-on-six games.

Where: 444 Brickell Ave, Miami

Hours: Mondays through Fridays 4 p.m.-midnight; Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m.-midnight

Cost: $120 per hour

Website: soccerooftop.com/

Urban Soccer Five

Outdoor soccer field facilities often have cool views, but then what happens during Miami summers? Not to worry, since there are indoor fields. Urban Soccer Five has multiple fields and claims to have Miami’s first indoor futsol field, which is basically a soccer field on a hard floor. Patrons can host parties, in addition to renting fields or joining pickup games. Oh, and there’s a bar and a wide screen projector to watch the matches.

Where: 1125 NW 71st St, Miami

Hours: Open 24 hours

Cost: $120 per hour

Website: urbansoccerfive.com/

Stadio Soccer

Here’s an interesting idea: Take a field and put it under one of Miami’s busiest highways. That’s the concept at Stadio Soccer, which has an indoor field feel, though it’s located outside under I-95. It has a warm up station, which players are encouraged to use to reduce the risk of injury, and three themed soccer fields.

Where: 523 NW 73rd St, Miami

Hours: 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

Cost: $120 per hour

Website: stadiosoccer.com/

Little Haiti Soccer Park

This City of Miami park pays tribute to the significance of futbol in Haitian culture by offering a large stadium with real grass for play. The field is marked by a huge, colorful mural. There is also a splash pad, playground and volleyball field at Little Haiti Soccer Park.

Where: 6301 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Hours: Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Website: miamigov.com/parks/park_littlehaiti

Bubble Strike Miami

You don’t have to be the best soccer player to have some soccer-adjacent fun. Add some laughter to the game with inflatable suits, which are certain to make you and friends bumble around while most ineffectively trying to score a goal.

Where: 1861 NW S River Dr Miami

Cost: $300 for 10 players, one hour of play; other packages available

Website: bubblestrikemiami.com/>http://bubblestrikemiami.com/

Champions Florida

Champions Florida is a new mixed-use facility featuring three indoor soccer fields, a restaurant and bar. There are huge HDVTs for broadcasts of popular sports games, and an area for volleyball and basketball games.

Where: 1360 NW 87th Ave., Doral

Opens in spring 2018

More: miami.com/champions-florida