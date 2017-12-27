Posted on

Before you ring in 2018, close out the year at these free events

King Mango Strut is Miami's chance to make fun of the past year. Miami Herald archives
Josie GulliksenFor Miami.com

Spend Friday night at Calle Ocho in Little Havana or listening to jazz in Downtown North Miami. Plus, bust a gut at the annual King Mango Strut then ring in 2018 with Mr. 305 on New Year’s Eve.

1. Cultural Fridays (Viernes Culturales)

Getting down at Viernes Culturales in Little Havana.Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald

One of Miami’s longest-running cultural events, Cultural Fridays on Calle Ocho in Little Havana is a street party jam-packed into just four blocks. For four hours, the street’s closed down from 13-17 Avenues and bands perform, domino masters play at Domino Park, galleries are open and jewelry makers and artisans sell their wares.

When: 7-11 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: SW 8 St. from 13-17 Avenues, Miami

Cost: Free

http://viernesculturales.org/mainvc/

2. Jazz at MoCA

Miami Big Sound Orchestra, Downtown Miami’s resident Latin jazz band, performs at Jazz at MoCA on Dec. 29. (Facebook)

Downtown Miami’s resident Latin jazz band The Miami Big Sound Orchestra takes the stage for the monthly event. The band is a combo of our city’s Latin and jazz communities. Their sound blends Big Band jazz, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, funk and soul. Peter Francis heads up the group which features veteran musicians that have performed with Gloria Estefan, Chaka Khan, Jon Secada and Chayanne.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125 St., North Miami

Cost: Free

http://mocanomi.org/2017/12/jazz-at-moca-x-miami-big-sound-orchestra-2/

770 NE 125 St., North Miami, FL 33161
Take me there

3. King Mango Strut

The 36th Annual tradition in Coconut Grove, makes its way down Main Highway and what to expect is anyone’s guess. Prepare for their “anything goes” wackiness that’s sure to include parodies of President Trump, King Tide, Covfefe, fake news, alternative facts and plenty more.

When: 2 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Downtown Coconut Grove, Main Highway

Cost: Free

http://www.kingmangostrut.org/

4. New Year’s Eve at Bayfront Park

Mr. 305 and Mr. Worldwide, Miami’s own Pitbull, presides over New Year’s Eve festivities at Bayfront Park.

Dale! Get ready to party with Mr. 305. Miami’s own Pitbull hasn’t forgotten his roots and for another consecutive year is hosting the big New Year’s Eve party at Bayfront Park. You don’t have to dole out hundreds of dollars to watch him perform his extensive roster of party hits, because this party’s free. And if you can hang in there until midnight, you can watch the fireworks overhead and the Big Orange drop, too.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: Free

https://www.facebook.com/events/1703115019719539/

301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
Take me there
Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists Miami Heat’s Nike NBA jerseys are the most Miami thing we have ever seen
Tourists A beginner’s guide to Miami botánicas
8 Ways to Ring in the New Year at Miami Hotels
Miami Guide
The Ultimate Sunset Harbour Dining Guide
Sing in the New Year at PlugIN Karaoke Bar
Tourists What’s the right time to show up at a Miami party?