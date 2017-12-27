Before you ring in 2018, close out the year at these free events
Spend Friday night at Calle Ocho in Little Havana or listening to jazz in Downtown North Miami. Plus, bust a gut at the annual King Mango Strut then ring in 2018 with Mr. 305 on New Year’s Eve.
1. Cultural Fridays (Viernes Culturales)
One of Miami’s longest-running cultural events, Cultural Fridays on Calle Ocho in Little Havana is a street party jam-packed into just four blocks. For four hours, the street’s closed down from 13-17 Avenues and bands perform, domino masters play at Domino Park, galleries are open and jewelry makers and artisans sell their wares.
When: 7-11 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: SW 8 St. from 13-17 Avenues, Miami
Cost: Free
2. Jazz at MoCA
Downtown Miami’s resident Latin jazz band The Miami Big Sound Orchestra takes the stage for the monthly event. The band is a combo of our city’s Latin and jazz communities. Their sound blends Big Band jazz, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, funk and soul. Peter Francis heads up the group which features veteran musicians that have performed with Gloria Estefan, Chaka Khan, Jon Secada and Chayanne.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125 St., North Miami
Cost: Free
http://mocanomi.org/2017/12/jazz-at-moca-x-miami-big-sound-orchestra-2/
3. King Mango Strut
The 36th Annual tradition in Coconut Grove, makes its way down Main Highway and what to expect is anyone’s guess. Prepare for their “anything goes” wackiness that’s sure to include parodies of President Trump, King Tide, Covfefe, fake news, alternative facts and plenty more.
When: 2 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Downtown Coconut Grove, Main Highway
Cost: Free
4. New Year’s Eve at Bayfront Park
Dale! Get ready to party with Mr. 305. Miami’s own Pitbull hasn’t forgotten his roots and for another consecutive year is hosting the big New Year’s Eve party at Bayfront Park. You don’t have to dole out hundreds of dollars to watch him perform his extensive roster of party hits, because this party’s free. And if you can hang in there until midnight, you can watch the fireworks overhead and the Big Orange drop, too.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cost: Free