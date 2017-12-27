Mr. 305 and Mr. Worldwide, Miami’s own Pitbull, presides over New Year’s Eve festivities at Bayfront Park.

Dale! Get ready to party with Mr. 305. Miami’s own Pitbull hasn’t forgotten his roots and for another consecutive year is hosting the big New Year’s Eve party at Bayfront Park. You don’t have to dole out hundreds of dollars to watch him perform his extensive roster of party hits, because this party’s free. And if you can hang in there until midnight, you can watch the fireworks overhead and the Big Orange drop, too.