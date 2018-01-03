Beach Polo-palooza is back and you can score some FREE VIP tickets now
The Beach Polo World Cup returns to South Beach January 4-7, and it’s not just about the matches. You can also look forward to a slew of aprés polo parties and events where you can rub shoulders with players, celebrities, and Miami’s glitterati. The best part? We’re giving away two VIP tickets for the first day of Beach Polo on Friday, January 5th (valued at $1,500). Interested?
And to help you plan for Polo-palooza, we’ve rounded up the best events in one handy-dandy guide. Read on.
1. Thursday, January 4
Events
Beach Polo Kick Off Party at Delano
What: Kick off the Beach Polo World Cup 2018 with a welcoming cocktail party where you can mingle with celebrities, VIPs and the players themselves.
Where: Delano; 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
When: 8-11 p.m.
2. Friday, January 5
Polo Schedule
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
First game is at noon.
Second game is at 1:30 p.m.
Third game is at 3 p.m.
Events
Aprés Polo at W South Beach
What: Enjoy liquid libations with the players
Where: W South Beach; 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
When: after the final match until 8 p.m.
Polo Players Night at ORA Miami
What: Party with the players, Miami style
Where: Ora Miami; 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
When: 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
3. Saturday, January 6
Polo Schedule
Doors open at 11 a.m.
First game is at 11:30 a.m.
Second game is a 1 p.m.
Women’s Polo Cup is at 2:30 p.m.
Third game is a 3:15 p.m.
Events
Aprés Polo at W South Beach
What: More liquid libations with the players
Where: W South Beach; 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
When: after the final match until 8 p.m.
Polo Players Late Night at WALL at W South Beach
What: Keep the party going strong at the second players’ night out
Where: WALL at W South Beach; 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
When: midnight – 5 a.m.
4. Sunday, December 7
Polo Schedule
Doors open at 11 a.m.
Third and fourth place finals are at 11:30 a.m.
Consolidation Cup finals are at 1 p.m.
The charity game is at 2:30 p.m.
Finals are at 3:15 p.m.
Award presentation is at 4:30 p.m.
Events
Aprés Polo at W South Beach
What: Even more liquid libations with the players
Where: W South Beach; 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
When: after the final match until 8 p.m.