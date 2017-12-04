Folk duo The Bows and Ties will perform at HATCH Miami, an outdoor market celebrating women entrepreneurs, artists, and innovators taking place Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Coral Gables Museum.

We know you can’t start the month without hearing the B word. Basel. But this isn’t a guide for that. There are so many awesome December events that don’t have to do with the international art fair. From free live concerts and creative meet-ups, to intimate talks and culture screenings, this month has it all.

Friday, December 1

ICA Miami Opening Day – Experience the grand opening of Miami’s newest venue for the most innovative art of our Time: in the Miami Design District. With more than double the exhibition space in its new permanent home, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami presents a bold inaugural program that reflects the museum’s commitment to championing new narratives in contemporary art and to providing a platform for the exchange of art and ideas.

Where: Institute of Contemporary Art – 61 NE 41st St. Time: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Giralda Under the Stars: Season’s Greetings – Now that the wonderful Giralda Plaza is open, Downtown Coral Gables & Miracle Mile are bringing back a neighborhood favorite: Giralda Under the Stars! Every first Friday of the month from November – April 2018, the community promenade will come alive with outdoor dining and jive to the rhythm of local bands. Make sure to come early and fill those bellies with the delicious local eats of Restaurant Row’s vibrant selection of eateries.

Where: Giralda Plaza Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Festival of Trees Season Kickoff – Kick off the holiday season of events at the Deering Estate! Professional and community organizations come together to transform Deering Estate’s grounds and Historical Houses for the season. Enjoy sipping on hot chocolate, nibbling on holiday cookies and listening to the sounds of the Yultide Carolers as you wander through the Estate admiring the incredible holiday talent. Children can write letters to Santa and participate in Holiday Crafts while sitting under a large illuminated ficus tree.

Where: Deering Estate – 16701 SW 72nd Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: $12 Adults, $7 Children.

Tommy Wiseau’s The Room – Released in 2003 to a whopping $1800 theatrical gross, The Room became a midnight sensation around the world, attracting audiences to its wooden dialogue, gaudy green screens, nonsensical plots, and general hilarity. It counts James Franco, J. J. Abrams, Kristen Bell, Jonah Hill, and numerous others as fans. So grab your friends for an experience like no other when you enter The Room.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema – 260 Aragon Ave. Time: 11:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Saturday, December 2

Let’s Flow Hip-Hop Yoga – Join ISSAFLOW for their very first session at Margaret Pace Park. Every class will feature hip hop while you get into your vinyasa flow. The weeks class will be: JAY Z VS. Kanye. All levels welcome, other surprises to come. All you need to bring is your mat, water, and an open mind.

Where: Margaret Pace Park – 1745 N Bayshore Drive. Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Wynwood Brewing 4th Year Anniversary – Wynwood’s first brewery is turning 4 years old. You’re invited to this amazing block party, so make sure to save the date! There will be food, beers, music, and tons of other stuff. Expect deliciousness by: Panther Coffee, Rolling Chefs, Sparky’s Roadside Barbecue, Lola The Baker, Cheffrey Eats, Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream Co., PurplePeopleEatery, Cao Chocolates.

Where: Wynwood Brewing – 565 NW 24th St. Time: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker – A holiday mash-up for the entire family, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a contemporary work set to Tchaikovsky’s Time:less music, is an evening-length production performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ, an electric violinist and rap legend Kurtis Blow as MC. Through the spells cast by the mysterious Drosselmeyer, Maria-Clara and her prince, travel back in Time: to the moment when her parents first meet in a nightclub.

Where: Arsht Center – 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 1:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (multiple shows). Tickets: Get them here.

Jarabe de Palo in Miami Beach – Back by popular demand with their full band Latin Grammy winner: JARABE DE PALO. Live and celebrating 20 years of music. With an opening set by Locos Por Juana. Jarabe de Palo is unquestionably one of the biggest bands on the Hispano-American music scene in the last two decades.

Where: North Beach Bandshell – 7272 Collins Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

LUSH at Fancy Nasty Studios – Fancy Nasty stormed the Miami art scene in 2015 with a multi-artist installation in a derelict waterfront property. Back by popular demand for Art Basel 2017, in collaboration with The New Tropic, Miami artist Stuart Sheldon assembles ten renowned local and international artists, including three Fountainhead Residency artists, to create their own version of utopia in an industrial Little River warehouse.

Where: 6728 NE 4th Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: Free.

Sunday, December 3

Cultural Marketplace at Pinecrest Gardens – Experience one of Miami’s largest markets with a Sunday filled with art installations, family-friendly craft activities and live music. Peruse the stalls of local makers and dig in to some of Miami’s most delicious handmade eats by Paleta Vendetta, The Avenue Miami, Fufi Restaurant, and 33 Kitchen. Stand in awe of creative pop-up exhibits by artist in residence Xarvier Cortada, maker fair workshops by 01, activation by Pérez Art Museum Miami. And jive to live musical performances by local bands Cortadito, Agape Featuring Nadia Harris, SHENZI, and Elastic Bond.

Where: Pinecrest Gardens – 5855 SW 111th St. Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Les Dames d’Escoffier First Annual Flea Market – Les Dames d’Escoffier SoFL invites you to come and experience the magic of Paris, as they sell beautiful French- themed Flea Market goods and culinary housewares, at flea market prices. Enjoy Paris in Miami in conjunction with Sunday’s Miami Shores Farmers Market at Optimist Park.

Where: Miami Shores Farmers Market – 9301 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Candida Cosmica: Drunken Drums – Join the KLANGBOX.FM family on the afternoon of Sunday December 3rd for Cosmica Candida: DRUNKEN DRUMS Edition! Afro disco, percussive house, tribal boogie and exotic sounds from afar! $8 Jungle Juice & 2-4-1 Heineken, Hawaiian inspired bites LINEUP: Laura of Miami, Patrick Walsh and DJ Kumi.

Where: The Anderson – 709 NE 79th St. Time: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets: Free.

December Full Moon Pop-Ups – Shop pop-ups and then swim under the Full Moon! Up your style game, sip Shaker cocktails and go for a dip in the pool after dark. Participating Vendors: Allapattah Candle Co, Born Interiors, Dafne Paris, Golden Bar, Kalí Zoë Designs, Lovestruck Cork, Path to a Better You, SoniaSamantha Designs, Vieja of Leisure, Woof = Love.

Where: The Broken Shaker – 2727 Indian Creek Dr. Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Monday, December 4

PING PONG MIAMI – Explore one of the most historical buildings in Downtown Miami during this special ping pong art show and its opening night.

Where: The Historic Alfred I. Dupont Building – 169 E Flagler St. Time: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Bringing Art to Life – For one night only, enjoy free admission to both the Pérez Art Museum Miami and the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, plus performances by Knight Arts Challenge winners and others. Jam to live musical performances by local legends and plus DJ sets by Miami’s greatest spinners. Enjoy a literary alley plus pop-up performances by local dance companies, and choral groups.

Where: Frost Science & PAMM Museum. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Mixing: Beats & Bites – The 44-seater restaurant located on NE Second Avenue in the heart of downtown Miami will be the host of this special gathering. James Beard Award nominee Chef Deme Lomas will be in charge of “Mixing” some delectable tapas as the prolific local duo Puma & Harry will be “Mixing” some deep house with the style and class they are known for.

Where: Arson – 104 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Tuesday, December 5

Imagination Land: Fantastical Narrative – Curated by Derrick Adams, IMAGINATION LAND: Fantastical Narrative is a group exhibition featuring YoungArts alumni whose works respond to and are in conversation with consumerism, gender roles, the environment, and ceremonial ritual. Including video, sculpture, painting and performative works, the exhibition explores how the mechanics of art production play a major part in the way we see ourselves as products of our environment.

Where: YoungArts – 2100 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 10 a.m., Dec 5th – 10th. Tickets: Free.

Casa TropiSoul House Warming – Born out of the magical Ace Prop House + Studios in Little River, Casa TropiSoul will be your home for all the creative and strengthening things you’ve been looking for. Just in Time: for Art Basel, we’re excited to welcome you to our new weekly home for a special art-filled house warming shindig! We’ll have pop-up sample sales by amazing artisans like Soy Banana Life,Celia B, Pachamama Bohemian, Jetlagmode, Evaliina Vintage and more. Treats by Fufi Restaurant and MANUFACTORY Coffee, tunes, Bohemian Riot exhibit & prints, and a great vibe will also be in attendance and so should you.

Where: Ace Props – 398 NE 78th St. Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Bjork (DJ Set) – The incredible Icelandic queen herself, Bjork, is making her Art Basel stop this year featuring an opening set with OneohTrix Point Never at the colossal Mana Wynwood compound.

Where: Mana Wynwood – 318 NW 23rd St. Time: 9 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Red Bull Sound Selects – A monthly showcase curated by local tastemakers and featuring the best in emerging music. Red Bull Sound Select Miami Presents: A.CHAL,Twelve’Len and Nick León. The show is curated by Miami’s own Twelve’Len.

Where: The Ground – 34 NE 11th St. Time: 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, December 6

Cut Copy LIVE – Cut Copy makes their triumphant return to Miami for Art Basel week alongside Palmbomen II, December 6, 2017 at North Beach Bandshell.

Where: North Beach Bandshell 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141. Time: 6 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Funky Turns 40! Funk, Art, & Soul – It’s Time: for Soul Basel in Miami and they are turning it up at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater for their 40th Anniversary! This year BAHLT takes the celebration to another level–If you were able to join them last year for their Presidential exhibit and Dru Hill performance under the stars in Historic Overtown, then this year will blow your mind.

Where: Historic Lyric Theater – 819 NW 2nd Ave. Time: 6 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Jungle at The Ground – London soul collective JUNGLE makes their Miami debut to kick off Art Basel 2017 weekend.

Where: The Ground 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132. Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Thursday, December 7

Miami Street Photography Festival – The Miami Street Photography Festival will take over a gallery at HistoryMiami Museum and will feature the work of photographers from more than 50 countries. The festival draws in thousands of people over the course of four days and gives exposure to up-and-coming photographers from around the globe and highlights the best in international street photography.

Where: HistoryMiami Museum – 101 W Flagler St. Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Dec 7th – 10th. Tickets: Free.

PAMM Free First Thursdays – Enjoy free admission to the museum from 10am-5pm to celebrate Miami Art Week, and check out PAMM’s newest special exhibition, “Dara Friedman: Perfect Stranger.”

Where: PAMM – 1103 Biscayne Blvd. Time:10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Superfine! Miami – The art fair designed to shake up the art market is back for a third Basel week to continue breaking down barriers and promoting a fun, dynamic, and accessible collectors’ market in the heart of Midtown Miami. With a never-ending commitment to transparent pricing, friendly and encouraging exhibitors, and a hyper-curated environment that surpasses expectations, Superfine! continues to close the gap between the art-appreciating public and the art collecting one.

Where: 56 NE 29th St. Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dec. 7th – 10th. Tickets: Get them here.

Basel at The Yard: The Nth Power – Continuing their tradition of hosting a stellar musical lineup for locals and travelers alike, The Wynwood Yard is bringing The Nth Power all the way from their spiritual home in New Orleans for one of the funkiest and most soulful sets you’ll see all year. Catch the incredible performance with a warm up set by Miami’s own Lemon City Trio and have your Basel sins washed away by exceptional musical talent.

Where: The Wynwood Yard – 56 NW 29th St. Time: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Friday, December 8

Daybreaker Miami: Concrete Jungle Boogie – Expect a 360 view of ART straight from your yoga mat, live artists creating magic on site, fresh beats and a Concrete Jungle Boogie flavor. Scope out your wildest look — think safari, animals, and all things that can’t be tamed. See you on the dancefloor.

Where: RC Cola Plant – 550 NW 24th St. Time: 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Creative Mornings w/ Lia Figueredo – The internationally-acclaimed morning talk series, Creative Mornings is back with its first Friday conversations. This Time:, they’re welcoming Lia Figueredo, CMO of DEFY and Founder of Milk Media Co. She’s an incredibly talented mind in all things creative so make sure not to miss it!

Freehand NY Basel Takeover – Celebrate Art Basel with a sneak peek at Freehand New York! They’ll be featuring a special dinner menu from Happy cooking‘s upcoming restaurant, Simon & The Whale at 27 Restaurant & Bar and cocktails from Broken Shaker New york. They’ll have some of their favorite NY DJ’s spinning while Bard College artist Martin Katzoff finishes live painting his work poolside.

Where: Freehand Miami 2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Basel at The Yard: Afrobeta & Millionyoung – Join the epic Art Basel dance party featuring the legendary Afrobeta! Come ready to get down with this electronic duo we all know and love. Take in the electro-R&B sounds of Millionyoung, an awesome set by EONS and catch DJ Lolo spinning her musical knowledge on the decks. It’s a stacked lineup of local electronic sounds.

Where: The Wynwood Yard 56 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127. Time: 7 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

You Had to Be There. Presented by Adidas Originals – Presented by adidas Originals with surprise DJ sets and free custom shirts by artist Tony Peralta. You Had To Be There is a phone-free party. In order to maintain this environment, all phones will be placed in pouches upon entering the venue. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the event and can unlock their pouches by stepping outside of the phone-free zone.

Where: 1306 N Miami Ave. Time: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Saturday, December 9

HATCH Miami – HATCH Miami a free outdoor market committed to showcasing and supporting Miami women who are entrepreneurs, innovators, artists and performers. They’re showcasing locally sourced, thoughtfully produced artwork, handcrafts, food, provisions, and performances, and will take place during Family Day on Aragon—a family friendly collection of events at establishments on Aragon Avenue, including the Coral Gables Museum.

Where: 285 Aragon Ave. Time: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Rakastella 2017 – Beach, techno, and friends. Line up: Axel Boman, me, Dixon, DJ Koze, DJ Tennis, Jennifer Cardini, Lovefingers, Mano Le Tough, Marvin & Guy, Octo Octa LIVE, Red Axes, Roman Flügel, Solar, Uchi and more.

Where: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park 4020 Virginia Beach Dr, Miami, FL 33149. Time: Dec 9th – 10th, 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Basel at The Yard: Locos Por Hippies – Get ready for one of the most epic musical lineups to ever grace the stage featuring tons of collabs and special moments starting off with the always funky, Electric Kif for a special Basel happy hour featuring Yellow Shootsfrom NYC. Then, Miami’s own rising stars and purveyors of funk, Magic City Hippies are going to bring the house down. Finally, take in an awesome set by Locos Por Juana with their Latin reggae vibes to take the night home.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 5 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Sunday, December 10

The Dania Vintage & Flea Market – New monthly Antique, Vintage, Thrifty, Collectibles and shopping event with food.

Where: The Casino at Dania Beach – 301 E Dania Beach Blvd. Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, December 12

Mantra Monday Yoga – Mantra Mondays happen every Monday. Meet in the lobby of Freehand Miami and walk over to the beach together to 29th Street. Bring water and a beach towel or rent one from their front desk.

Where: The Freehand. Time: 4:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Tickets: Free.

FKJ Live at The Ground – The extremely talented multi-instrumentalist and vocalist FKJ (French Kiwi Juice) is back in Miami and will be performing live at the Ground for a very special edition of Slap & Tickle!

Where: The Ground 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132. Time: 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, December 13

Namaste And Have A Pint – A free yoga class at one of the more vibrant breweries in Wynwood.

Where: Concrete Beach Brewery – 325 NW 24th St. Time: 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Stitch N Bitch – Catch up with Karelle Levy (the gal behind KRELwear’s sexy-chic knits) over cocktails and crochet. All supplies provided & first round of cocktails are complementary!

Where: The Freehand 2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Thursday, December 14

Prism + Ace Present: The Listening Den – In partnership with the magicians over at Ace Prop House + Studios, Beck’s Beer, and The Syndical, Prism Creative Group is making sure that Miamians tune back into the live music in front of them and away from their phones. For the second edition of the series, we are bringing the soulful sounds of JOHN.k and The Sh-Booms from Orlando to set the vibe.

Where: Ace Props. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Nu Deco at The Light Box – Nu Deco Ensemble returns to The Light Box to feature the music of Paul Dooley, Kevin Puts, Guillaume Conesson, and a second symphonic suite of the music of Daft Punk. They will be joined on this performance by Time: for Three, an unconventional string trio that defies any traditional genre classification.

Where: The Light Box – 404 NW 26th St.. Time: Dec 14th – 16th, 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

THE FUTURE of Miami.Made – Imagine every local startup hosting their own company holiday party together. Celebrating on one night, with their employees, investors, partners and each other. Last year over 500 startup founders, employees, investors, and partners celebrated a year of Miami success together and this year is even bigger. Take on the future with an immersive experience in a super cool secret location. Live music, free drinks, dancy, and more.

Where: Secret Location. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Living Together December Film Series – Miami Dade College Museum of Art and Design in collaboration with MDC’s Tower Theater and The Bill Cosford Cinema at the University of Miami, is pleased to announce the Living Together Film Series, a program of films spread across ten nights over the next six months. Living Together’s documentary and fiction films survey the dizzying political landscape of contemporary American cinema. This mon “The Reagan Show”.

Where: The Tower Theater – 1508 SW 8th St.. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Friday, December 15

Buskerfest Miami – Local artists will perform 45-minute sets at each of the Inner Loop stops of the Metromover and select satellite locations, including the Olympia Theater, Sparky’s Roadside Barbecue and Miami Center for Architecture & Design, Inc. The Comedy Corner by Comic Cure returns to bring laughter to the streets! Join all the performers and attendees at 7 pm in Bayfront Park for the Buskextravaganza and then stick around for the wrap-up show at the Tina Hills Pavilion. To celebrate five years of Buskerfest, Electric Kif will be joined onstage by members of Afrobeta,ArtOfficial and JUke.

Where: Downtown Miami. Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Miami Symphony Orchestra LIVE – Miami Design District Performance Series Presented by Knight Foundation heads to Palm Court in the Miami Design District for its weekly Friday night ensemble of live musical performances. Produced by 19-Time: Grammy© Award winning producer Emilio Estefan in collaboration with Maestro Eduardo Marturet (Miami Symphony Orchestra).

Where: 140 NE 39th St.. Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

The Anderson Presents: Something Else with Sonido Tropico – A place where music, art and people come together to enjoy a different kind of gathering. Where you can learn and experience new things with likeminded individuals striving to find inspiration through new music, new souls and new ways of self-expression. We want you to feel at home, in a place where we come together to explore.

Where: The Anderson 709 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138. Time: 5 p.m. – 5 a.m. Tickets: Free.

CeeLo Green Live at Faena Theater – Faena Theater is thrilled to welcome five-Time: Grammy Award winning artist CeeLo Green for two intimate concerts on December 15th at 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Widely known for his multi-platinum hits, including “Forget You” and “Crazy,” CeeLo Green will bring his eccentric musical style and unique brand of avant-garde performance art to the Faena stage for an evening you won’t soon forget.

Where: Faena Theater – 3201 Collins Ave. Time: 9 p.m. & 11 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.