Aventura Mall’s nine-story slide is almost ready, just in time for holiday shopping

The adrenaline of sliding down this giant thing will get you ready for a shopping marathon.

Aventura Mall is getting all up in online retailers faces with their huge revamp.

We got a look at soon-to-be revamped Aventura Mall over the weekend, and it’s gonna be huuuuuggge.

The retail therapy magnet is putting the finishing touches on a major expansion, a brand spanking new 315,000-square-foot wing designed by Venezuelan architect Carlos Zapata.

The highlights are a newly opened Topshop Topman store from Prince Harry’s part of the world (England), which includes a makeup counter selling Kardashian half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics. The reality star announced her shop on Twitter.

Also almost ready for public consumption is a new third-floor food hall and an outdoor slide to greet customers of all ages.

The mammoth nine-story, twisting structure, which had a guard nearby to keep visitors away over the weekend, is actually a piece of art by Belgian-born sculptor Carsten Höller. The so-called Aventura Slide Tower should be open in about two weeks, according to staff on site.

“The slide can be experienced both by sliding down it or by viewing it from the outside with people coming down in it — which are different, but both powerful, experiences,” Höller said on the mall’s website. “I have long asked what would be the result of sliding if it was part of the daily routine? Can slides become part of our experiential and architectural life?”

In London, a per person fee of approximately $22 is charged to climb aboard Höller’s The Slide at the ArcelorMittal Orbit, which is more like a rollercoaster. The ride is described as a “hair-raising experience.”