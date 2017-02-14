Street art, Cuban art, tennis art – all at Art Wynwood

Just when Miami has begun to forget the artistic frenzy that was Art Basel, we get President’s Day weekend and with it comes not one, but two giant art fairs. Coconut Grove Arts Festival takes over the streets and parks of the Grove with miles of booths, tents and family-friendly activities.

For art lovers that want to peruse iconic works of modern art as well as special installations, Art Wynwood is the ticket. The five-day fair, kicking off Thursday, offers work from 60 international exhibitors by more than 500 artists. Here are some highlights.

1. VIP Preview This year’s fair will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 16 with a VIP Preview benefiting Miami City Ballet. The VIP Preview will be sponsored by Christie’s International Real Estate and will display work from the underground street movement, emerging young talent, and world-renowned contemporary and modern artists. Sunday, February 19 | 3:00PM Art Grand Slam Book Signing will give fairgoers the chance to meet tennis star Martina Navratilova and contemporary artist Juro Kralik, as they sign copies of their newest book Art Grand Slam. Take me there

2. Art Grand Slam What happens when a world champion tennis star teams up with a contemporary artist? You get Art Grand Slam, a project conceived by Slovak artist Juro Kralik in 1999, who was later joined by tennis great and visual artist Martina Navratilova. The two create abstract work using the game of tennis as inspiration, creating over 300 pieces, many of them on the Grand Slam courts. A portion of the proceeds from sales will support the Perry J. Cohen Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. Show details 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 Art Grand Slam Book Signing: Meet tennis star Martina Navratilova and contemporary artist Juro Kralik, as they sign copies of their newest book Art Grand Slam. Take me there

3. Lifetime Achievement for Shepard Fairey Shepard Fairey gets honored at Art Wynwood for his contribution to the art world.Jonathan Furlong Street artist extraordinaire and founder of OBEY Clothing Shepard Fairey, will be given the Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award this year. The award acknowledges individuals in art whose careers have changed the industry and is presented in partnership with Wynwood Walls. Most recently, Fairey released the “We the People” series to protest President Donald Trump, featuring portraits of Native Americans, African Americans, Muslims and Latinas depicted with slogans such as “Defend Dignity” and “Protect Each Other.” A selection of these inspiring works will be on display at the fair. Show details 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 A Conversation with Shepard Fairey: artnet News Associate Editor, Sarah Cascone, hosts a discussion with the artist who was recently highlighted as one of the top 30 most exciting street artists to watch right now. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 The Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award Dinner to honor Shepard Fairey: db bistro moderne, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-wynwood-tony-goldman-lifetime-artistic-achievement-award-dinner-tickets-31261249238 Take me there

4. Cey Adams ‘Our Revolution’ by Cey Adams New York City visual artist and former Creative Director for Def Jam Recordings, Cey Adams will display a selection of works from his recent series of American flag paintings, which inspired him to create One Nation, a large-scale mural for a dedication ceremony lead by President Barack Obama during the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Take me there

5. Wynwood Radio The Wynwood Radio station once again will broadcast live from the fair, bringing you interviews with artists, exhibitors and fair directors, and streaming the panel discussions for their listeners. Saturday, February 18 | 2:00PM Cuban Art in the 20th Century–Cultural Identity and the International Avant Garde will feature a panel discussion with Segundo Fernandez, the curator of the exhibit, Ramón Cernuda, gallerist and supporter of the project, and Juan Martinez, author of the accompanying book. The panel will be moderated by Lyan Fernandez, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of TotalBank. Take me there

6. Cuban Art ‘Turban’ by Luis Valenzuela Coral Gables Museum has partnered with Art Wynwood for Cuban Art in the 20th Century, which features artists Wifredo Lam, Amelia Peláez, Armando Menocal, René Portocarrero and many others. Additionally, Luis Valenzuela, Miami visual artist, fashion designer and head of The Creators Lab, will showcase a selection of headpieces inspired by the work of Cuban painter Cundo Bermúdez, as well as display miniature versions on 3D printed models. Show details 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 Panel Discussion: Cuban Art in the 20th Century–Cultural Identity and the International Avant Garde with Segundo Fernandez, the curator of the exhibit, Ramón Cernuda, gallerist and Juan Martinez, author of the accompanying book. The panel will be moderated by Lyan Fernandez, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of TotalBank. Take me there