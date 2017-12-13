The throngs of collectors, art enthusiasts – and, let’s be honest, partiers – from Art Basel are long gone. Now’s the perfect time to check out all the Miami art you couldn’t get to last week.

Here’s what you can still see around town.

The Bass The Bass The newly-revamped museum on Miami Beach is now simply called The Bass and is now showcasing contemporary art. The interior now has almost double the programmable space with four new galleries and several other enhancements. In those galleries you'll find the installation "Walgreens Windows" by Vanessa Diaz and video and sculptural installations by Mika Rottenberg in her self-titled solo exhibition. Roam the grounds of the museum to take in a variety of sculptures and other installations. https://thebass.org/art/#current

2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Tuesday Admission: $10, $5 for students with ID, seniors 65 and older and kids 13-18 years old https://thebass.org/art/#current

The Frost Art Museum FIU Cundo Bermudez, Quinteto Matancero, 1994 (serigraph) part of the "Reflections of the Americas" exhibit. View the Frost's three current exhibitions, which include "The Artist as Mystic," a collection of more than 90 pastels, paintings and drawings by Cuban artist Rafael Soriano and "Reflections of the Americas" a donation of works from the Univision Collection featuring 40 masters including Cundo Bermudez, Wilfredo Lam and Coqui Calderon. Additionally, there's "Continental Abstractions" 40 works by more than 30 international artists whose pieces explore themes of migration, exile, poverty and freedom. 10975 SW 17th St., Miami Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday Admission: Free https://thefrost.fiu.edu/exhibitions/index.html

ICA Miami ICA MiamiCarl Juste Having just opened in its brand-new home in the Design District, ICA Miami is showcasing the work of more than a dozen contemporary artists. On the ground floor you'll see photographs by Robert Gober, richly layered paintings by Chris Ofili and a series of found-object tableaux and assemblages by Edward and Nancy Kienholz. Make sure to visit the sculpture garden with works by various artists and take a walk up the stairwell to see an installation. The exhibits run through at least April 2018 with several ending in fall 2018 and even 2019. https://www.icamiami.org/exhibitions/

61 NE 41st St., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Closed Monday. Admission: Free https://www.icamiami.org/exhibitions/

The Margulies Collection at the WAREhOUSE Ernesto Neto, "É ô Bicho!", 2001, Lycra tulle, polyamide tubes, hooks, turmeric, black pepper, and clove on display at Margulies Collection. (Facebook) He could easily be called the pioneer of Wynwood's art scene – and often is. Martin Margulies was already a household name in Miami's art community with his sculptures adorning the Florida International University Main Campus before he opened his Wynwood space. It continues to showcase cutting-edge contemporary works. Walk through the 45,000-square-foot retrofitted warehouse admiring Pop Art, an installation by Anselm Kiefer and works on permanent display by Willem de Kooning, John Chamberlain and Amar Kanwar.

591 NW 27th St., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday. Admission: Adults $10, Florida students with ID free, all other students with ID $5 http://www.margulieswarehouse.com/#/exhibitions

Miami Beach Cinematheque Vans sneakers with images inspired by "The Birds" on display at Miami Beach Cinematheque. Seems like an unlikely place for art, but the Cinematheque has a pop-up art exhibit running through Dec. 31. "IRL (In Reel Life): From Celluloid to Cellular, Recasting the Classics Through Graphic Design." The Jacober Creative agency put its own film-inspired graphic design spin on everyday objects. In the exhibit you'll see Bkr water bottles with "Carrie"-inspired graphics and Vans sneakers with a design paying tribute to Hitchcock's classic "The Birds."

1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

http://mbcinema.com

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami Scene from opening reception of "Jacob Felländer: How to Unlock a Portal" at Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA). (Facebook) North Miami's gem of a museum survived the board's departure and has continued to present provocative, cutting-edge exhibitions. Art Basel week was no exception. If you missed the opening reception for "Jacob Felländer: How to Unlock a Portal," it will remain on display until Feb. 11. In the exhibition, the Swedish artist presents a fusion of painting, sculpture and virtual reality to showcase the effect of time, space, perspective and depth. 770 NE 125th St., North Miami Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday; 1-9 p.m. Saturday. Closed Monday Admission: $5, students and seniors $3. http://mocanomi.org/2017/12/jacob-fellander-how-to-unlock-a-portal/

The Pérez Art Museum PAMM The Pérez Art Museum was a busy place during Art Basel so having time to explore the exhibitions was a challenge. Now you can see "Dara Friedman: Perfect Stranger," a collection of films and videos by the German-born filmmaker plus the Miami-appropriate "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles: An Exhibition about Dominoes" and "On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection."

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m Monday and Tuesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday. Closed Wednesday. Admission: $16; $12 for seniors 62 and over, students with ID and kids ages 7-18 http://pamm.org/exhibitions

Pinecrest Gardens Artist Patrick Dougherty who created Stickwork, now permanently on display at Pinecrest Gardens. (Handout) Perhaps you missed the mesmerizing site-specific sculpture Stickwork by artist Patrick Dougherty where he wove 30,000 pounds of willow tree saplings into a twirling sculpture. The piece is now a permanent fixture at the Gardens. You can also see the work of artist-in-residence Xavier Cortada, a Miami native. His "EPOCH" solo exhibition that examines what life forms will inhabit the earth in the future is on view through January 14. A replica of his ceramic sculpture Longitudinal Installation, a participatory art piece where voices of 24 individuals affected by climate change can be heard, is on permanent display.

11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m Saturday and Sunday Admission: $5, seniors 65 and over $3 https://www.pinecrestgardens.org/

Rubell Family Collection Installation that's part of the "Still Human" exhibition at Rubell Family Collection. (Facebook) Mera and Dan Rubell's art collection is considered one of the world's largest, privately owned, publicly accessible contemporary art collections. The Rubells are Wynwood veterans whose collection is exhibited in a 45,000-square-foot space. Currently on display are the exhibitions "Still Human" featuring works by 25 artists across various mediums confronting the complexities of the digital revolution and "Alison Zuckerman: Stranger in Paradise" featuring large format paintings and sculptures by the artist-in-residence.

95 NW 29th St., Miami Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Closed Sunday-Tuesday. Admission: Adults $10; students and seniors $5, under 18 and military personnel free https://rfc.museum/exhibitions/current-exhibitions

UnSeen - Interpretations with the Visually Impaired UnSeen Miami Braille section. Photo by Tommy Burmeister. The Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, along with Wynwood Ventures and Miniac Films, have created an outdoor gallery with five pieces that can't immediately be seen. That's because they were designed with the assistance of four blind program participants who guided artist Julian Smith as he created the works. The pieces must be viewed on a tablet or cell phone and are accompanied by an audio component with narration by each of the blind participants. A Braille section is also incorporated into the display. Exhibit up through Dec. 31.

Wynwood UnSeen Mural 2600 N. Miami Ave. https://www.unseenmiami.com/