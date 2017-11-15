Are you still waiting to get paid? These weekend events won’t leave you broke.
Let’s be realistic, it’s not cheap to live in Miami so finding free events to fill up the weekend is always on the bucket list. Here are a few events happening in Downtown Miami, Coconut Grove, the Design District and Wynwood that won’t leave you in the poor house.
1. Miami Book Fair free admission on Friday
Maybe you’ve got a day off coming to you or you can take a half a day on Friday. That would be ideal if you want to take advantage of the only day admission’s free to the Miami Book Fair. Another plus is crowds will be smaller, giving you more time to browse thousands of books, listen to authors, relax at The Porch and kick off the weekend right.
Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., MDC Wolfson Campus, 300 NE 2 Ave.
2. Free bike tour through Coconut Grove
Local historian Frank Schena has been leading these bike tours through Coconut Grove for years. Never been on one? You can expect to take a leisurely tour, two-wheeling it along tree-lined streets, stopping along the way as Frank identifies flowers and types of trees. He’ll also provide a history lesson about the neighborhood, one of Miami’s earliest, and the influence that still remains from early settlers there.
Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m. to noon, meet at City of Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr.
3. Free Miami Design District Performance Series
The weekend is here so why not kick it off in the Miami Design District’s uber chic Palm Court. 19-time Grammy Award Winning producer Emilio Estefan is behind the weekly performance series in collaboration with Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro Eduardo Marturet. He’ll conduct MISO who perform with special guests singers Angelina Green and Lola Ponce.
Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Palm Court, 140 NE 39 St.
4. Deck the Walls at Concrete Beach
#DrinkArtMakeBeer is the hashtag affiliated with this brewery’s free block party and live art event Deck the Walls. The patio garden at Concrete Beach is the perfect spot to chill and sample their new can release their spiced imperial porter Deck the Walls (see what they did there?) Local artists will also be on hand producing live art that they hope will be chosen as the can’s cover. There’s gotta be live music and food trucks of course after all, this is Wynwood.
Nov. 18, 1-7 p.m., Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24 St.