Concrete Beach Deck The Walls debuts at their free block party on Saturday.

#DrinkArtMakeBeer is the hashtag affiliated with this brewery’s free block party and live art event Deck the Walls. The patio garden at Concrete Beach is the perfect spot to chill and sample their new can release their spiced imperial porter Deck the Walls (see what they did there?) Local artists will also be on hand producing live art that they hope will be chosen as the can’s cover. There’s gotta be live music and food trucks of course after all, this is Wynwood.