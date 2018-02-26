Are you ready to put a ring on it? These are great places to propose in South Florida
Whether you and your partner have built your relationship over a shared love of wine, theater, travel or karaoke, you can find plenty of places in Miami that provide the ultimate romantic setting for any kind of love story. From upscale bougie to rooftop views, here are some of our favorite spots for popping the question.
1. Juvia Miami Beach
As far as rooftop proposals go, Juvia is hands-down one of the most romantic spots you could pick. Offering panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Miami Beach skyline, it’s the perfect setting for that engagement-ring selfie. Ask for a champagne-and-dessert pairing for the ultimate sweet touch.
1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; www.juviamiami.com
2. PlugIN Karaoke
How about popping the question after serenading your special guy or gal with your best rendition of Barry White or the Bee Gees? PlugIN Karaoke’s library includes 35,000 tunes in 6 languages, so we’re pretty sure you’ll find something to woo your love with no matter what their personal taste in music is. Reserve a private room for an intimate proposal, or go big and invite all your friends and family to share in the surprise (PlugIN’s biggest room fits up to 150).
801 Silks Run Suite 2597, Hallandale Beach; fl.pluginkaraoke.com
3. Four Seasons Miami
Sit down to a five-course tasting menu curated by Executive Chef Aaron Brooks at the contemporary and chic EDGE Steak & Bar. Then, take your love for a stroll down Four Seasons Miami’s magical Palm Grove walkway on the seventh floor. At the end of the path, beneath an arch of trees and a blanket of twinkling stars, bend the knee and pop the question at the foot of an illuminated lagoon. Or propose along the hotel’s famous glass skybridge, which offers stunning views of the Miami skyline on either side. Talk to the hotel staff beforehand to see how they can help make the gesture extra special and personalized.
1435 Brickell Ave., Miami; www.fourseasons.com/Miami
4. Vizcaya
Known for its perfectly manicured gardens and breathtaking waterfront views, the historic Vizcaya estate makes it easy to forget you’re in Florida. Lush, sprawling and opulent, the villa and gardens will provide a fairytale backdrop for any proposal.
3251 S Miami Ave., Miami; www.vizcaya.org
5. The Villa Casa Casuarina
When it comes to luxury, little compares to the lavish beauty of the Villa Casa Casuarina, formerly the Versace Mansion. Get on one knee in the Mosaic Garden beside the 54-foot-long “Million Mosaic Pool,” made with 24-karat gold tiles. If you don’t mind splurging, have dinner at the onsite restaurant and stay overnight in one of the mansion’s unique suites, which have hosted celebrities like Drake and Kim Kardashian.
1116 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; www.vmmiamibeach.com
6. Sugar at East
Landing for the second consecutive year on the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 list of The 10 Best Rooftop Bar’s in the U.S., Sugar is a lush and whimsical oasis on the 40th floor of EAST Miami where every visit feels like an exclusive garden party in the sky. What better spot to profess your love, produce a ring, and ask your partner for their hand in marriage? Afterward, celebrate with dinner at Quinto La Huella downstairs.
788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131; www.sugar-miami.com
7. El Cielo
Known for the creative presentation and flavor-pairing of its dishes, Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos’s El Cielo is the ultimate haven for any foodie couple. Choose between three culinary experiences ranging from four to fourteen courses, and wow your soon-to-be’s tastebuds before flashing that ring.
31 SE 5th St., Miami; www.elcielorestaurant.com
8. Wolfgang's Steakhouse
If you and your love are meat lovers, head to Wolfgang’s Steakhouse for delicious dishes and gorgeous city views. A classic Miami steakhouse, Wolfgang’s offers beautiful terrace seating with stunning vistas of the water and the scenic Downtown Miami skyline. Upon request, the restaurant can curate a special menu starting at $95 for couples looking to add an extra romantic touch.
315 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-487-7130
9. The Atlantic Hotel
Located right on the waterfront, The Atlantic Hotel offers a special “Romance Package” that includes a couples’ massage and a room for $120 per day above the best available room rate (that’s an Ocean View Deluxe Accommodation if you were wondering). And at the hotel’s restaurant, Coastal, Executive Chef Rocco Honig will customize a special for newly engaged couples featuring exclusive menu pairings. It’s the perfect bundle for a proposal-turned-weekend retreat.
601 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.eatcoastal.com
10. Terra Mare
Sip cold press juice cocktails and munch on ropa vieja empanadas by Chef Johan Svensson as you take in sweeping views of the Atlantic and a glorious Florida sunset at the brand new Terra Mare restaurant at the Conrad Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Then, surprise your special someone with the proposal of a lifetime right before an ice cream cart arrives with delectable sweets. A stroll along the shore offers the perfect finish to a magical night.
551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.terramarefl.com
11. Boulud Sud Miami
Are you and your sweetheart die-hard travelers? Or do you dream of visiting the world’s most exotic places together? Satisfy your wanderlust by taking the first step in your romantic journey at Boulud Sud Miami, where Chef Daniel Boulud’s creations will whisk your taste buds away on a tour through Côte d’Azur, Spain, Italy, Greece, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, and Turkey. Once you’ve popped the question, celebrate with something sweet — like the signature Grapefruit Givre, made with sesame foam, Turkish cotton candy, and grapefruit sorbet. We guarantee you’ll be planning your honeymoon by the end of the meal.
255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; www.bouludsud.com