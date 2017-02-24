We’ll help you find free popcorn in Miami this weekend, and maybe change your life

One of the nation’s most popular better-for-you popcorn brands, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, is traveling around the country to empower women and celebrate positivity through a partnership with I AM THAT GIRL and they’re coming to Miami Feb. 24-26 through the POP of Positivity Tour. To make things even sweeter, Angie’s is launching five new popcorn and kettle corn flavors for 2017.

The tour is free and open to the public, and will encourage fans to celebrate positivity and “Crush It” in 2017. Stop by one of the Miami locations and step into the life-sized bag of Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP popcorn and record a video of what you want to “crush” in 2017. These videos will be shared on social media channels in real time using the #crushit hashtag, so your voice will join many more to inspire and encourage people around the world. They’ll also be handing out samples of Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP popcorn including new flavors for you to try. Stop by one of the locations listed below to check out Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP five new flavors: Real Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Caramel, Dark Chocolaty Drizzled Sea Salt Kettle Corn and Milk Chocolaty Peanut Butter Flavored Kettle Corn.

Visit them on site:

Friday, Feb. 24 at Pembroke Lakes Mall (11401 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026) at 3-7pm

Saturday, Feb. 25 at Pembroke Lakes Mall (11401 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026) 23 at 12-6pm

Sunday, Feb. 26 at Village of Merrick Park Mall (358 San Lorenzo Ave. Coral Gables, FL 33146 at 12-6pm