Watch these Alvin Ailey dancers pay tribute to ‘Moonlight’

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Jamar Roberts in a still from the troupe’s Liberty City raised artistic director Robert Battle’s dance film tribute to the Oscar-nominated “Moonlight”

Another spotlight on “Moonlight,” the powerful, poetic Oscar-nominated film on a man growing up gay in Liberty City, which has focused so much attention on Miami’s historic black neighborhood and the movie’s Liberty City raised creators, director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, whose life and autobiographical play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” were the basis for the movie.

Now Robert Battle, the artistic director of the internationally famed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, who was also raised in Liberty City, has created a tribute to “Moonlight.”

“I thought that we were all from the same place and wouldn’t it be great to do something with dance inspired by “Moonlight”,” Battle said recently. He and his collaborators created the dance film in just two days earlier this week.

Directed by Anna Rose Holmer, the miniature filmdance is a swirling, dreamlike, blue-lit piece to poignant music from the original movie’s score by Nicholas Britell. Three dancers represent the three ages of “Moonlight’s” protagonist, Ailey students Christopher Taylor and Jeremy T. Villas, and yet another Miami-raised artist – the magnificent Ailey dancer Jamar Roberts. If a picture speaks a thousand words, then Roberts’ powerful, undulating back must speak a million. (You can see Roberts and the entire Ailey troupe in Miami next week, when they make their annual stop at the Adrienne Arsht Center.)

Till then, and till we find out whether “Moonlight” wins any Oscars, you can watch this film.