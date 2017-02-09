You need to get to Allapattah this weekend. Here’s why

The most diverse, bustling working-class barrio in Miami that you’ve probably never been to, Allapattah, is supposed to be the next big thing. It’s the newest chapter in the by-now familiar Miami story of gentrification: first come the edgy art people, then the bars, and finally the big investors snapping up properties and planning big projects.

That’s all starting now in Allapattah, a working-class enclave of 45,000 people, produce suppliers and warehouse districts that borders hotter-than-hot Wynwood and smacks of the authenticity its neighbor is quickly shedding. So there’s a chance now to get a real taste of the place before it all goes to heck: The brand-new Allapattah Market.

1. What's the Allapatah Market? It's an open-air food and crafts marketplace run by the people from Wynwood's popular Wood Tavern, marked its grand opening, likely only the first in a series of spots that will draw in outsiders to the neighborhood.

2. What's it like? A photo posted by Allapattah Market (@allapattahmarket) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:07am PST

The market, set in the courtyard-like space at the center of a set of warehouses, features a bohío-like tiki hut and vendors' stalls. Its operators promise a family-friendly atmosphere and, on Saturdays, some of the same vendors who attend a crafts market at Wood Tavern. Sundays feature food.

3. How should I get there? There's an easy way this weekend to find your way to the market. In what's probably the first-ever guided cycling tour of the neighborhood, historic-preservation group Dade Heritage Trust will take visitors on Sunday to see the old and the emerging new Allapattah, including the market.

The Valentine's-themed "Allapattah is for Lovers" tour will visit Dominican bodegas — the barrio is Miami's unofficial little Santo Domingo — as well as historic churches, graffiti murals and one new-economy outpost, the offices and studio of McKenzie Construction and Craft, a boutique design-build firm ensconced in a converted 1938 warehouse. Another stop — bring a basket for those Valentine's Day flowers — is Allapattah landmark Berkeley Florist Supply, which has been there since 1947 and says it's Florida's oldest. When: Sun, Feb. 12

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tickets: eventbrite.com 190 Southeast 12th Terrace Miami, FL 33131

4. Where exactly is Allapattah? Allapattah, which gets its name from the Seminole word for alligator, was once a rural area settled around the time Miami was incorporated in 1896. It stretches from the Miami River north to Northwest 41st Street, and from Interstate 95 (the border with Wynwood) to Northwest 27th Avenue, and is locked in relative isolation by the river, I-95 and the 112 expressway. Technically it includes the Jackson Memorial hospital complex, but it's better known for its big produce market and the 10 blocks of discount clothing outlets along Northwest 36th Street.