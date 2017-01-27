Posted on

February has all the events. Seriously, take a look at this list

By Josie Gulliksen For miami.com

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is the star of the long President’s Day Weekend this month but there’s also the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Miami International Map Fair at HistoryMiami and plenty of performances at the Arsht Center. Here are several highlights for the month of February. 

1. Miami International Map Fair

mapfair.jpeg

Back for the 23rd year, this fair offers antique maps, rare books, panoramas, globes and atlases from dealers from around the globe.

Feb. 3-5 at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.historymiami.org

2. Filmgate Interactive

filmgate.jpg

Annual creative conference that explores the intersection of new technology and meaningful storytelling through screenings, interactive exhibits, creative labs and networking events.

Feb. 3-5 at Various locations throughout Miami; www.film-gate.org

3. Miami City Ballet: Program III

Miami City Ballet
Miami City Ballet’s Program III includes Polyphonia by Christopher Wheeldon, Walpurgisnacht by George Balanchine with music by Charles Gounod and The Fairy’s Kiss choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky and music by Igor Stravinsky.

Feb 10-12 at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.arshtcenter.org

4. Florida Renaissance Festival

renaissancefest_0
Exciting jousting matches are highlight of Renaissance Festival.

Travel back in time to the days of kings, queens, knights and jesters at this annual festival with artisans, performers, jousting knights, wandering minstrels, magicians and characters entertaining the crowds, and all the medieval-style fun and games throughout the event.

Feb. 11-March 26, Saturdays and Sundays only, plus President’s Day
Where: Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach
www.ren-fest.com

5. Bon Jovi

The Jersey Boys bring their This House is Not For Sale Tour to Broward where they’re sure to perform well known hits including “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” plus new songs from their latest release “This House is Not For Sale.”

Feb. 12 at BB&T Center, 2555 NW 136 Ave., Sunrise; www.thebbtcenter.com

6. Art Wynwood

Art Wynwood

Art Wynwood brings together 70 international galleries presenting emerging, cutting edge, contemporary and modern works. The fair also highlights street art, murals, pop surrealism and other contemporary movements.

Feb. 16-20 at Art Miami Pavilion, 3101 NE First Ave., Miami; www.artwynwood.com

7. Miami International Boat Show

Boat Show

The giant boat show gets a brand new venue and gives the seafaring a chance to sign up for seminars, stock up on gear and gadgets and get up to date on the latest innovations in maritime technology.

Feb. 16-20 at Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; www.miamiboatshow.com

8. Coconut Grove Arts Festival

coconut-grove-arts-festival-10
Art-loving crowds descend on Coconut Grove on President’s Day weekend.

Coconut Grove gets invaded by hundreds of artists who set up shop along a one-mile stretch to offer fine arts and quality crafts at this festival that draws thousands of locals and tourists in search of unique art work. The event also features family fun activities, live music and food from around the world.

Feb. 18-20 along the streets of McFarlane Rd., S. Bayshore Dr. and Pan American Dr. in Coconut Grove; www.cgaf.com

9. Model Beach Volleyball Tournament

Models from different agencies took to the sand at Nikki Beach for a two-day volleyball competition. Photo: Tomas Loewy

Models from different agencies took to the sand at Nikki Beach for a two-day volleyball competition. Photo: Tomas Loewy

The genetically-blessed from top modeling agencies come together to compete in a co-ed beach volleyball tournament with professional volleyball players and celebrities.

Feb. 18-19 at Lummus Park, Ocean Dr. and Eighth St., Miami Beach; modelbeachvolleyball.com

10. Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music, Art and Dance

Virginia Key Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance.

Virginia Key Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance.

Multi-cultural, family-friendly annual festival returns with a line-up featuring The Blind Spots, Locos por Juana, Fabi, Uma Galera, Electric Piquete, Nativos Jammin Orquestra, Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad, Donna the Buffalo and Big Mean Sound Machine.

Feb. 21-28 at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne and additional venues Feb. 22-26 including Wynwood Yard, Lagniappe House, North Beach Band Shell and Concrete Beach Social Hall.
VirginiaKeyGrassRoots.org

11. Food Network/Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

fieri-and-irvine
Celebrity chefs Guy Fieri, Robert Irvine and Alex Guarnaschelli are just some of the big names attending SOBEWFF.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival is the ultimate foodie convention featuring a multitude of events hosted by Food Network and Cooking Channel personalities, celebrity chefs, cook book authors and top wine and spirits brands.

Feb. 22-26 at various locations in South Beach; sobefest.com

12. Borscht Film Festival

borsht.jpg
Celebrating its 10th year the offbeat festival this year is titled Borscht Diez and features 28 commissioned films by 28 local filmmakers, all with a Miami theme. Many of the films featured at Borscht go on to national recognition.

Feb. 22-27 at various locations around Miami-Dade; www.newhive.com/

13. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Alvin Ailey American Dance Company.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Company.

America’s premier African-American dance troupe returns to the Arsht for five shows featuring several of their latest acclaimed premieres as well as their masterpiece Revelations.

Feb. 23-26 at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.arshtcenter.org

