A rare super blue blood moon is approaching. Here are 6 ways to enjoy it in South Florida

The super blue blood moon is getting ready to rise.

On Jan. 31, the full moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow in a total lunar eclipse, turning a color somewhere between ochre and orange. This is the second full moon of the month, so it’s a blue moon. It’s also a supermoon and so will appear bigger and brighter in the sky than usual.

Thus: super blue blood moon (which really needs to be the title of a “Supernatural” episode or at least a new Sisters of Mercy single).

This trifecta of events is noteworthy because it hasn’t happened in 150 years. But Miami and the rest of South Florida may not get much of a show.

According to NASA, viewing the super blue blood moon is going to be problematic all up and down the eastern United States. But you can watch a live feed on NASA TV and on NASA.gov/live or follow the eclipse on @NASAMoon.

Or better yet, you can actually DO something. Even with a lousy view, South Florida is determined to make the most of the super blue blood moon by taking advantage of all its mysterious vibes. There are group meditations and yoga sessions and even an ocean kayaking adventure.

Blue Full Moon Meditation and Sacred Sound Bowl Ritual Led by Michelle Berlin and Gina Moon, this session from 6:15 – 8 p.m. Jan. 31 concentrates on vibration therapy and breathing techniques. Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $30; spamiami@faena.com or 786-655-5700. Show map 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Take me there

Super Blue-Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Kayak Tour Blue Moon Outdoor Adventures hosts an evening of kayaking, s’mores and a bonfire from 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Dania Beach Pier, 300 N. Beach Road; $25-$50; metered parking. Show map 300 N Beach Rd., Dania Take me there

Full Moon Meditation and Yoga Join Siri Karta Singh for a meditation and yoga session from 7:45 – 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Hollywood Beach. Full Moon Meditation and Yoga, 1301 S Ocean Dr., Hollywood behind Hollywood Cultural Arts on the beach; suggested donation $10. Show map 1301 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood Take me there

"Breathe Magic Into Life": Lunar Eclipse Full Moon Ceremony & Mega-Ritual Join Miguel Fleischauer for an evening of tantric alchemy, shamanism, magic and astrology from 5-9 p.m. Jan. 31 at The Magick Mansion, 11585 Gorham Dr., Hollywood; $30 presale, $35 at the door. Tickets here. Show map 11585 Gorham Drive, Hollywood Take me there