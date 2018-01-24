Posted on

A rare super blue blood moon is approaching. Here are 6 ways to enjoy it in South Florida

blood moon
A total lunar eclipse or "Blood Moon," photographed in 2014, in Kansas City Mo. Unfortunately our view will not be so good on Jan. 31.
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

The super blue blood moon is getting ready to rise.

On Jan. 31, the full moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow in a total lunar eclipse, turning a color somewhere between ochre and orange. This is the second full moon of the month, so it’s a blue moon. It’s also a supermoon and so will appear bigger and brighter in the sky than usual.

Thus: super blue blood moon (which really needs to be the title of a “Supernatural” episode or at least a new Sisters of Mercy single).

This trifecta of events is noteworthy because it hasn’t happened in 150 years. But Miami and the rest of South Florida may not get much of a show.

According to NASA, viewing the super blue blood moon is going to be problematic all up and down the eastern United States. But you can watch a live feed on NASA TV and on NASA.gov/live or follow the eclipse on @NASAMoon.

 

Or better yet, you can actually DO something. Even with a lousy view, South Florida is determined to make the most of the super blue blood moon by taking advantage of all its mysterious vibes. There are group meditations and yoga sessions and even an ocean kayaking adventure.

 

Blue Full Moon Meditation and Sacred Sound Bowl Ritual

Led by Michelle Berlin and Gina Moon, this session from 6:15 – 8 p.m. Jan. 31 concentrates on vibration therapy and breathing techniques. Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $30; spamiami@faena.com or 786-655-5700.

3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Take me there

Full Moon Beach Meditation

This free event runs from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31 and takes place every month at South Pointe Beach, led by the Oneness Miami Meditation Center.

Register here.

1 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

Super Blue-Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Kayak Tour

Blue Moon Outdoor Adventures hosts an evening of kayaking, s’mores and a bonfire from 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Dania Beach Pier, 300 N. Beach Road; $25-$50; metered parking.

300 N Beach Rd., Dania 
Take me there

Full Moon Meditation and Yoga

Join Siri Karta Singh for a meditation and yoga session from 7:45 – 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Hollywood Beach. Full Moon Meditation and Yoga, 1301 S Ocean Dr., Hollywood behind Hollywood Cultural Arts on the beach; suggested donation $10.

1301 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood
Take me there

"Breathe Magic Into Life": Lunar Eclipse Full Moon Ceremony & Mega-Ritual

Join Miguel Fleischauer for an evening of tantric alchemy, shamanism, magic and astrology from 5-9 p.m. Jan. 31 at The Magick Mansion, 11585 Gorham Dr., Hollywood; $30 presale, $35 at the door. Tickets here.

11585 Gorham Drive, Hollywood
Take me there

Super Blue Moon Eclipse - Full Moon Rooftop Yoga

Bring a yoga mat and practice vinyasas from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 with the Advanced Healing Wellness Center, 20170 Pines Blvd, Ste 301, Pembroke Pines; $12; tickets here.

20170 Pines Blvd, Ste 301, Pembroke Pines
Take me there
