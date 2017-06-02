Want to be a famous singer? Forget it. But you can pretend.

Get ready for more fun at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. Karaoke palace PlugIN is opening its first U.S. location on Friday.

You’ll feel like the star you are when you start belting out tunes amid high-tech audio systems and Hollywood-style lighting. The song list is digital with 35,000 tunes to choose from.

No need to be publicly shamed if you’re off key; there are private rooms.

Bonus: Premium drinks and food.

Reserve: 844-4-PLUGIN; www.pluginkaraoke.com.