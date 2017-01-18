A lululemon newbie explores the new Brickell City Centre store

lululemon’s 5th store in Miami opened its doors on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the sprawling downtown retail mecca Brickell City Centre.

The new location provides a community and retail space that inspires “connectedness,” while also providing a space to showcase lululemon’s large selection of technical athletic apparel, or “athleisure” for those of us who prefer to go through life looking like we could downward-dog at any moment.

In the tradition of the brand’s commitment to community outreach the lululemon Brickell location is engaging with the Brickell community by providing in-store yoga and sweat classes (check their page for events), as well as local collaborations with makers and entrepreneurs in the Brickell area. Posters of lululemon ambassadors line the walls of the new store and include not only fitness stars like yoga instructor Carley Siedlecki but also Speak! Friday open mic founder Robert Lee.

As a self-professed lululemon newbie (shocking, I know. And I even drive a minivan and drink Starbucks. Time to get with the program!), I was a little intimidated walking into the store with its taut leggings, sports bras, jogging shorts and tank top varietals on display. But Sloan Tate, Community Lead at the Brickell City Centre store, acted as my leggings adviser, guiding me through the complicated fabrics, styles and company jargon listed on each tag.

Interested in looking sleek at the yoga studio? Feeling compressed during a morning run? Wanting to rock the school pick-up line? I said yes to all of the above (except for the running part, I’ll never be a jogger) so I went on an athletic apparel odyssey, squeezing into all manner of luon, luxtreme and nulu fabrics to bring you this report. Read on for my top picks:

Wunder Under Pant Hi Rise

Wunder Under Pant in Nulux– a great basic pant that in the space-age fabric Nulux which is quick-drying, sweat-wicking, and offers lightweight coverage. It’s the thinnest of the lulu fabrics and is perfect for Miami’s climate. And the high-rise waste keeps all your mid-body situations under control.

Swiftly Tech Racerback with Silverescent fabric technology. Yes, there’s silver in this fabric and that’s what keeps this tank from stinking after sweaty workouts. We don’t need to get bogged down in the science of it – suffice to say, you can get a few wears out of this tank between washes thanks to those bacteria-blocking silver threads.

Jet Pant in Luxtreme. If I say these pants have made me a better human being would that be hyperbolic? Perhaps. But oh, the genius of these pants. They are like slim-fit trousers but made of a stretchy yoga pant material that is sweat-wicking and engineered not to shrink. Meaning: they work as both activewear and semi-dressed casual wear. Perhaps the embodiment of the athleisure aesthetic.

lululemon at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave. 786-482-2998