A Jazz Lover’s Guide to Miami
Miami’s musical landscape is just as vibrant as its unlimited diversity of cultures. From authentic rhythms to soothing roots, our city’s live music scene has it all. Jazz and similarly complex live music has been a big part of Miami’s history – greats like Billie Holiday and Count Basie were regulars in our town. Now, Miami’s jazz scene is humming like never before. Here’s where to catch live jazz every day of the week and year round:
Read More: It never stops. Here’s where to party every day of the week in Miami
GroundUP Music Festival
For its second year, GroundUP Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell Feb. 9-11 with another stellar lineup of the world’s foremost contemporary musicians and vocalists. Spearheaded by the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning group Snarky Puppy, and featuring acts like Béla Fleck, The Wood Brothers and Robert Glasper, the festival has made a name for itself as one of the most music-forward experiences in the city. With powerful artists representing all genres from R&B, bluegrass, blues, folk, rock, and of course jazz, this one’s a can’t miss for anyone who enjoys impeccable live performances in their city. Buy tickets here.
Feb. 9-11 at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
Tuesdays at The Corner
Many locals might know this downtown mainstay as a late-night spot that can never let you down. The Corner is part dive, part cocktail bar, but all community friendly and everyone is welcome at the table. The no-frills joint is also a great place to catch music multiple nights of the week. On Tuesdays, though, you can see some of the city’s most devout jazz fans squeezing in and bobbing to upright basses, twinkling keys and shuffling cymbals.
1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; www.thecornermiami.com
Get a New Orleans Taste at Neme
At the edge of Coral Way lies a wonderful cluster of small businesses, local restaurants and friendly spots to hang. One of the area’s newest additions, Neme Gastro Bar, has quickly become a local favorite with its creative menu of flavorful dishes, friendly ambiance, and of course, nightly jazz. With a heavy nod toward the genre’s foundations in New Orleans, the place already feels like a long-standing neighborhood locale. You can catch duos and trios swinging it up here while you sip on a Sazerac.
1252 SW 22nd St., Miami; www.nemegastrobar.com
Wednesdays at The Yard
The Wynwood Yard is one of those neighborhood hangs that is a guaranteed good time. With their outdoor vendors, local businesses and bustling bar, it’s a perfect place to spend a relaxing night (or day) with friends and family. In recent months, they’ve launched their Jazz at The Yard series with a lineup of local and international artists curated by Chad Bernstein (Spam Allstars), Miami musical legend and Founder of Guitars Over Guns. From progressive to all-out swinging, these Wednesday nights provide a different experience at the outdoor spot.
56 NW 29th St, Miami; www.thewynwoodyard.com
Nightly at Le Chat Noir
The speakeasy craze might be new to Miami, but impeccable music taste certainly isn’t. Just ask the fellows behind Le Chat Noir, one of downtown’s most charming of gems and a destination for world-class talent. With a delicious local bistro on the ground floor, you pass vintage posters and fresh deli cases until you find the stairs leading you to the cellar where musical bliss awaits. A dark, romantic cocktail room serves as the slinky background to this jazz haven with great music filling the air almost nightly. Make sure to check the schedule before heading there.
2 S. Miami Ave., Miami; www.lechatnoirdesalis.com
Weekends at Lagniappe
For many local music fans, this Midtown affair is a usual destination for great performances and next-level musical education. Much of the nightly lineups at Lagniappe are frequented by local legends and GRAMMY winners now tenuring at the Frost School of Music, but you can catch young and emerging artists here, too. The venue also hosts musicians from all over the country and the world. Head there early to snag a spot inside and grab yourself a bottle of wine, build a charcuterie board and enjoy the music.
3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; www.lagniappehouse.com
A Latin Fix in Little Havana
The wonderful thing about jazz is that it’s all-encompassing, meaning many other sounds can compliment its free-form and improvisational foundations. It’s no surprise then that Miami’s Latin Jazz scene is solid. You can head to Little Havana on virtually any night of the week and catch big names gracing the stages at Cuba Ocho or Ball & Chain. Trumpets, percussion and a whole lot of dancing will ensue, but one thing’s for sure, it’s still very much jazz.