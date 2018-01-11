Snarky Puppy headlines an motley crew of virtuoso acts at GroundUP Music Festival.Handout

For its second year, GroundUP Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell Feb. 9-11 with another stellar lineup of the world’s foremost contemporary musicians and vocalists. Spearheaded by the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning group Snarky Puppy, and featuring acts like Béla Fleck, The Wood Brothers and Robert Glasper, the festival has made a name for itself as one of the most music-forward experiences in the city. With powerful artists representing all genres from R&B, bluegrass, blues, folk, rock, and of course jazz, this one’s a can’t miss for anyone who enjoys impeccable live performances in their city. Buy tickets here.