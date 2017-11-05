A guide to shopping in Coconut Grove: A one-of-a-kind Miami experience
There is no shortage of shopping options in Miami. But for a one-of-a-kind experience, Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood offers an eclectic mix of boutiques, specialty stores and pedestrian-friendly strip mall. At its entertainment hub, the Grove (as it’s called by locals) has walkable streets lined with places to dine, drink and shop.
Catch a movie at Cocowalk, where there are popular brands such as Gap and Victoria’s Secret, but also untraditional surprises. Visit Celestial Treasures to reconnect with your spirituality or The Bookstore in the Grove to catch up on the year’s bestsellers. Read more to learn about shopping in Coconut Grove.
Cocowalk
Cocowalk is an outdoor mall that brings together retail, dining and entertainment options, including 15-screen luxury movie theater Cinepolis. 3015 Grand Ave., 305-444-0777
Catch-A-Wave Surf Shop
Catch-A-Wave Surf Shop has all the gear a surfer could need, plus skate and ski equipment.
305-569-0339
Aesop
Aesop, the skin and hair care shop, has a prime spot in the Grove.
305-567-0575
The Bookstore in the Grove
The Bookstore in the Grove is a hub for book lovers.
305-443-2855
Celestial Treasures
Celestial Treasures is the go-to place for books about New Age spirituality, crystals, oils, herbs, tarot cards and incense.
305-461-2341
Maya Hatcha
Maya Hatcha sells a mix of ethnic clothing in natural fabrics, Indian tapestries, essential oils and jewelry.
305-443-9040
Pineda Covalin
Pineda Covalin sells scarves, ties, shawls, ponchos and silk handbags inspired by Mexican and Latin American art.
305-332-1161
TKS Coconut Grove
TKS Coconut Grove is the go-to place for all things you can do on a board — surf, kite, skate and paddle.
305-646-1681
Flying Lizard Boutique
Flying Lizard Boutique is where the yogis go to stock up on athleisure wear.
786-502-3068
Isabel Riera
Isabel Riera is a boutique with feminine designs that go from casual to cocktail.
305-443-5450
The Showroom
The Showroom is a decor and fashion emporium where a finely curated array of home accessories, handbags, jeans, tees and fine jewelry are showcased.
305-418-0749
