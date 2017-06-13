A Miami Father’s Day guide to activities for Dad

Take advantage of free admission to a couple of Miami’s most popular attractions on Father’s Day. Both Zoo Miami and the Miami Seaquarium are letting Dads in free to enjoy strolling through the zoo to view the gorillas, lions, tigers and giraffes that call Zoo Miami home. Or laugh and enjoy the funny sea lions and graceful dolphins at the Seaquarium. Admission is free with one paid admission at Zoo and at Seaquarium just bring a Father’s Day card for one of the animals for free entrance and also participate in one animal encounter for free. Plus, four additional guests receive half off admission.