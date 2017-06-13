Posted on

A Miami Father’s Day guide to activities for Dad

Kings Doral is a multi-entertainment and dining complex with bowling, billiards and shuffleboard.
Josie Gulliksen

Yoga, bowling, car shows. Those are just a few of the activities you can treat Dad to on Father’s Day. Because who says yoga’s just for the ladies? Dads need to stretch and relax too and you know they’ll love bowling a few games and checking out race cars. Here’s where you should celebrate your dad in Miami:

 

 

1. The Confidante Miami Beach

Yoga with V Art of Wellness at The Confidante Miami Beach. (Handout)

At the Aeroga Flow class Dad can spend time on the beach and reach a state of zen and relaxation while getting fit. Instructors from V Art of Wellness combine aerobics and yoga in what they call a restorative class. It begins at 10 a.m. and is just $20 at the Confidante Miami Beach.

4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

2. The Fontainebleau

You can also send Dad for a day of pampering with a few spa package choices at one of Miami Beach’s premier resorts, the Fontainebleau. With the World’s Best Dad offer ($142) he’ll have a deep muscle massage with heated rocks. The other is Twice the Pampering ($199) with a choice of two each aromatic Swedish massage, hot rocks massage, triple cleanse facial, or what they call the head to toe rescue valued at $100.

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

3. Miami Beach Edition

At the Miami Beach Edition they’re offering two packages, and they got creative with the names. With Pampering Pops he gets at 75-minute treatment that includes a lemongrass pedicure and a targeted massage ($130). The Super Dad treatment is a 105-minute relaxation package with triple exfoliation body treatment, massage and 30-minute rejuvenating facial ($230). When it’s all done, Dad can enjoy a complimentary fresh pressed juice and 15% discount on retail products.

2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

4. CityPlace Doral

Dad will love the cars on display at CityPlace Doral on Father’s Day. (Facebook)

Spend the day at Doral’s newest entertainment complex CityPlace Doral and check out the many exotic cars on display. Dad will want to get behind the wheel of the vintage cars, muscle machines and vintage hot rods, with their shiny chrome, array of colors, souped up exteriors and plush interiors. Noon to 6 p.m.

8300 NW 36th St, Doral, FL 33166
Take me there

5. Miami Homestead Speedway

If Dad’s a true race enthusiast then get him behind the wheel at Miami Homestead Speedway during Miami Exotic Auto Racing Day. He can drive some of the world’s most exotic cars. Imagine his thrill when he gets behind the wheel of a Ferrari F430, Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari GT or Audi R8. And the class comes with one-on-one instruction from a trained professional. Starts at $249 for three, two plus mile long laps.

5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Take me there

6. Barnacle Historic State Park

The atmosphere is relaxed and laid-back with a waterfront view to match at Cigars and Cars at Barnacle Historic State Park. Dads will be able to ogle at and vote for the winner in a classic car display and it’s the perfect event to come along with him. Bring a picnic lunch or buy grilled items for sale, the young ones can make Dad a homemade craft while he enjoys a complimentary hand-rolled cigar. The country band The Tall Boys perform. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free with park admission.

3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove, FL 33133
Take me there

7. Kings Bowl Doral

Bowling fun at Kings Bowl Doral at CityPlace Doral. (Handout)

Another great place to spend it with the kids is at Kings Bowl Doral with the “Eat Then Bowl” offer. Dad bowls free, the kids can paint a bowling pin which they can gift to Dad. If you choose to go VIP there’s free game time and extended time on bowling lanes. There are even new menu items to try. 

3450 Northwest 83rd Avenue, Doral, FL 33122
Take me there

8. Gulfstream Park

Perhaps lady luck will be on your side at Gulfstream Park (no not at the slots or at poker) but with their $300 gift card giveaway. The contest is open until June 15 and he could win either a Sports Fanatic, Master Chef or Rock Star package. Items include Williams Sonoma and Crate & Barrel gift cards, Bang & Olufsen gift card and Strike 10 Bowling & Sports Bar gift card. Click link to enter http://www.gulfstreampark.com/events-and-entertainment/father’s-day-fun.

901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Take me there

9. Zoo Miami and the Miami Seaquarium

Take advantage of free admission to a couple of Miami’s most popular attractions on Father’s Day. Both Zoo Miami and the Miami Seaquarium are letting Dads in free to enjoy strolling through the zoo to view the gorillas, lions, tigers and giraffes that call Zoo Miami home. Or laugh and enjoy the funny sea lions and graceful dolphins at the Seaquarium. Admission is free with one paid admission at Zoo and at Seaquarium just bring a Father’s Day card for one of the animals for free entrance and also participate in one animal encounter for free. Plus, four additional guests receive half off admission.

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St, Miami, FL 33177
Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Take me there

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

