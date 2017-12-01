A Fashion Lover’s Guide to Miami Art Week Events

Who: Louis Vuitton

What: “Objets Nomades,” a collection of Louis Vuitton’s beautifully crafted furniture and travel objects.

When: Dec. 6-10

Where: Design Miami/ (Meridian Avenue & 19th Street, Miami Beach )and Louis Vuitton Design District (140 NE 39th St., Design District)

Why: From Louis Vuitton-designed hammocks to living room furniture in Nomade leather, the global forum for design and flagship store offers a look at the art of travel with a touch of Parisian je ne sais quoi.

RSVP: Buy tickets (starting at $20) for Design Miami/ here . Design District store is open to the public.