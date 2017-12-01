A Fashion Lover’s Guide to Miami Art Week Events
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for art lovers because… Art Basel. Fortunately for us fashion fanatics, there are reams of open-to-the-public and style-centric exhibits, galleries and concerts for us, too. Here are is our fashion lover’s guide to Art Basel 2017.
1. "The Office" exhibit at Del Toro
Who: Shoe Designer Matthew Chevallard & Daniel Berkowitz
What: “The Office,” an art gallery featuring Michael Vasquez, Johnny Robles & Jason Seife
When: Opens 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: 2601 NE Second Ave., Wynwood
Why: Once you’re done soaking in the sights of Vasquez’s colorful urban pieces or Robles’ psychedelic circles or Seife’s elaborately hand-painted Persian carpets, you can shop for more Del Toro slippers.
2. WWD's "The Art of Fashion" exhibit
Who: WWD & Shutterstock
What: “The Art of Fashion,” a multi-day exhibit showcasing the synergy between fashion and art
When: Open from Dec. 4 to 7.
Where: 151, NE 41st St., 3rd Floor, Design District
Why: WWD will use its extensive archives of more than six million fashion images to showcase how the conversation between fashion and art continues over time.
3. Louis Vuitton "Objets Nomades" exhibit
Who: Louis Vuitton
What: “Objets Nomades,” a collection of Louis Vuitton’s beautifully crafted furniture and travel objects.
When: Dec. 6-10
Where: Design Miami/ (Meridian Avenue & 19th Street, Miami Beach )and Louis Vuitton Design District (140 NE 39th St., Design District)
Why: From Louis Vuitton-designed hammocks to living room furniture in Nomade leather, the global forum for design and flagship store offers a look at the art of travel with a touch of Parisian je ne sais quoi.
RSVP: Buy tickets (starting at $20) for Design Miami/ here . Design District store is open to the public.
4. Oscar Carvallo & Artist Carlos Cruz-Diez's "Voyage Cinétique II"
Who: Fashion Designer Oscar Carvallo & Artist Carlos Cruz-Diez
What: “Voyage Cinétique II,” an art installation featuring Cruz-Diez and Carvallo.
When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: PAMM, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Why: See what happens when a kinetic artist and fashion designer’s worlds collide. Magic!
RSVP here
5. "Apex Predator/Darwinian Vodoo" Installation
Who: Fantich & Young
What: “Apex Predator” exhibition by Barrett Barrera Projects
WHEN: Dec. 6 to 10
WHERE: 219 NW 23rd St., Miami
WHY: The open-to-the-public pop-up takes “killer shoes” to the next level by showcasing fashion and art in a supernatural and controversial environment.
6. Chrome Hearts & Baccarat special musical performance at Design District
Who: Chrome Hearts, Baccarat, pianist Mary Anne Huntsman and vocalist Jesse Jo Stark
What: A special musical performance
When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Miami Design District’s Palm Court, 140 NE 39 St., Miami
Why: Feel the energy of Art Basel as Stark’s voice and Huntsman’s lyrical notes waft throughout the air at this public concert.
7. COS X Studio Swine present "New Spring"
Who: COS & Studio Swine
What: “New Spring,” a large-scale exhibition taking place throughout Miami Art Week designed by London-based design duo Studio Swine.
When: Dec. 6-10
Where: 1415 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach
Why: For the first time ever, Florida’s first COS store will be hosting an interactive multi-sensory installation that won the award for “Most Engaging Exhibition” during Salone del Mobile in Milan. Bella!