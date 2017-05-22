7 recipes to help you get classy drunk for ‘The Bachelorette’ season premiere

While she didn’t find her fairy tale ending with Bachelor Nick Viall, Rachel Lindsay is definitely not crying. Not when she has 31 eligible bachelors to choose from during this year’s “The Bachelorette.”

For those of you who recognize that these shows are next level crazy but are still on board for the idea of love being found under the lights of a camera, the only way to watch this show is with a cocktail in hand. Here are a few of our favorite DIY fancy drinks that will make watching this season’s show so much better.

Cheers to love! Or whatever it is they find on “The Bachelorette.”

1. The Siren A little sweet, a little tart, a little sassy and definitely classy – although you might not be after a few of these. 1 1/2 ounces of fresh lemon juice 1 ounce of simple syrup 1 ounce of St-Germaine 3 ounces (yes three!) of Reyka Vodka 6 ounces of Champagne Combine all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, except for the bubbly. Add ice, shake and pour into wine glass. Top with champagne and unleash your inner vixen. Take me there

2. Snap, Chat and Rum Here’s one for the lovelorn millennial and budding mixologist in all of us. If you just happen to have some press sugar snap pea and fennel bulb lying around, you deserve to drink a whole busload of these. 1 1/2 ounces of Afrohead Briland 07

1 ounce of lime juice

3/4 ounces of simple syrup

1 1/2 ounce of pressed sugar snap peas (stick some snap peas in a juicer) with a fennel bulb Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Strain all ingredients into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a fennel frond and YOU SO FANCY! Take me there

3. Garden Party If your more of the cool-as-a-cucumber type, this bubbly take on the cucumber martini will help soften even the most unyielding resting byatch face. 4 ounces of Mionetto Brut Prosecco 1 ounce of Gin 1/2 ounces of honey syrup (1 to 1 or equal parts honey to water) 1/2 ounces of fresh lime juice (half a lime squeezed) 2 basil leaves 2 cucumber slices In a cocktail shaker add basil leaves and cucumber slices. Add lime juice and muddle contents. Then add honey syrup and gin. Add fresh ice and shake contents vigorously. Before straining, add 4 ounes of Mionetto Brut Prosecco. Then, strain into a highball or martini glass and garnish with a lime peel and a basil leaf pulled through a cucumber dial if you really want to get snooty. Take me there

4. The Yellowbird 1 1/2 ounce of Afrohead Briland 07

1/2 ounce of Giffard Apricot Liquor

1 ounce of pressed honeydew

1/2 ounce of lemon juice

2-3 ounces of prosecco (depends on how tipsy you want to be) Method: Combine all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, except for the prosecco, add ice and shake. Strain all the ingredients into a champagne glass. Top with prosecco and garnish with small melon ball and lemon twist. Take me there

5. La Rosette Here’s one for the no-frills girl in all of us, because sometimes you just want to sit back, watch The Bachelorette, and get tipsy without making a production out of it.

Pour yourself ½ ounces St-Germain and top with a little (or a lot) of Rosé Brut. How’s that for basic? Take me there

6. St-Rita Maybe you just want to forget the night, because men suck and these 31 hopefuls don’t know what they’re in for. Drink enough St-Ritas and we promise you won’t care anymore that love has been reduced to a reality show. 2 ounces of Tequila Cazadores

1 ounce of St-Germain

¾ ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice Method: Shake all the ingredients with ice and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass (salted rim optional, if you’re boujee like that). Garnish with lime wedge. Take me there