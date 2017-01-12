5 shows not to miss at Festival Miami 2017

Jeff Beal won an Emmy Award for his mysterious score for Netflix series ‘House of Cards.’

For the Festival’s opening performance, Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Beal conducts the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra in his score to the Netflix series that exposes the seedy underbelly of American politics, “House of Cards.” They are joined by soprano Joan Beal and bassist Henry Beal (Jeff’s wife and son) and the performance will be accompanied by a video montage of scenes of intrigue and political deception from the show projected over the stage.