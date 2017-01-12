Posted on

5 shows not to miss at Festival Miami 2017

Frost Symphony Orchestra
Frost Symphony Orchestra
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Festival Miami returns for the 33rd year; a month-long whirlwind of workshops, master classes, lectures, forums and performances that pairs students from University of Miami’s Frost School of Music with award-winning artists across multiple musical genres. This year’s packed itinerary feature more than 20 events, with performances in four thematic categories: Performances, Jazz and Beyond, Music of the Americas and Creative American Music, so there is something for everyone. Here are a few highlights of this year’s festival.  

1. House of Cards In Concert

Jeff Beal won an Emmy Award for his mysterious score for Netflix series 'House of Cards.'
Jeff Beal won an Emmy Award for his mysterious score for Netflix series ‘House of Cards.’

For the Festival’s opening performance, Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Beal conducts the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra in his score to the Netflix series that exposes the seedy underbelly of American politics, “House of Cards.” They are joined by soprano Joan Beal and bassist Henry Beal (Jeff’s wife and son) and the performance will be accompanied by a video montage of scenes of intrigue and political deception from the show projected over the stage.

8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Knight Concert Hall, Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami; www.arshtcenter.org; $25-$95.

1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
Take me there

2. DJ Mark Farina—Mushroom Jazz 8 Tour

Marc Farina mixes it up at Festival Miami.
Marc Farina mixes it up at Festival Miami.

Mixing things up as part of the Creative American Music Series is this show by DJ Mark Farina, known for his distinctive blends of jazz, downtempo and house music and vocal samples. He will perform from his latest release, “Mushroom Jazz 8,” the latest installment of one of electronic music’s longest running compilations.

 

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at UM Gusman Concert Hall; 1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables; https://web.ovationtix.com; $25-$45.

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables
Take me there

3. Dizzy Gillespie Tribute

Jon Faddis performs as part of the Dizzy Gillespie tribute.
Jon Faddis performs as part of the Dizzy Gillespie tribute.

An upbeat and star-studded celebration honoring the centennial of the late great jazz icon Dizzy Gillespie. Director John Daversa leads trumpeter Jon Faddis, Jimmy Heath on saxophone, drummer Ignacio Berroa, pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Chuck Bergeron on bass and the award-winning Frost Concert Jazz Band.

8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at UM Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; https://web.ovationtix.com; $30-$50.

4. Mau y Ricky—New Sony Music Latin Artists

Mau y Ricky have gone from songwriting to performing as a duo.
Mau y Ricky have gone from songwriting to performing as a duo.

Latin dynamic duo Mau y Ricky may be the sons of Venezuelan balladeer Ricardo Montaner, but they are not riding daddy’s coattails. The pair has composed songs for huge names like Thalia and Ricky Martin but decided to come out from behind the scenes. The duo takes to the stage with songs from their debut album “Arte,” including their seductive hit “Voy Que Quemo.”

8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at UM Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; https://web.ovationtix.com; $20-$40.

5. Frost Symphony Orchestra—Firsts!

Frost Symphony Orchestra
Frost Symphony Orchestra

The final show in the Great Performances Series has two premieres and a reboot of a premiere from 60 years ago. Thomas Sleeper leads the Frost Symphony Orchestra in a program including William Schuman’s epic “New England Triptych,” performed 60 years ago at the University of Miami. Also debuting: James Stephenson’s “there are no words,” a musical response to the violence perpetrated against nine members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015 and Richard Moriarty’s song cycle on the Civil War, “We That Wait,” featuring internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Robynne Redmon as guest soloist.

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 UM Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Miami; https://web.ovationtix.com; $20-$40.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists You need to try these Knaus Berry Farm collabs now
5 movies you can’t miss at the Miami Jewish Film Festival

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Mark Your Calendar: Dave Chappelle’s Coming to Coral Springs
Tourists 3 New Hotels We Cannot Wait to Open in Miami {+ 1 in Mexico}
Why The Hungry Black Man recommends this South Beach spot for sushi
Tourists 4 New Hotels Reenergizing Downtown Miami & Brickell
Tourists Explore Vizcaya’s historic Village by moonlight
Miami on the Cheap has your free and cheap weekend itinerary – Jan. 13-15
Tourists Atton, a Brickell hotel where business travelers can unwind
Art Deco Weekend Celebrates 40 Years
Top 5 events during Art Deco Weekend 2017