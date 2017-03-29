5 reasons why you should check out the Donuts Fest

Back for the second year, the Donuts Fest is for sweet tooth junkies who also love a good party and booze. The sugary fest is Thursday, March 30 from 6pm – 10pm at MAPS Backlot in Wynwood at 342 NW 24th St.

General admission tickets are $35 and comes with unlimited donuts and two beer tickets. VIP is $65 and also includes an extra hour early entry (at 6PM), open bar, and small bites. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased at http://ticketf.ly/2j0TyHs.

1. Hot Light Bling If the Krispy Kreme flashing ‘Hot’ sign brings out the inner fat in you, you’ll be in heaven at the Donuts Fest. Last year’s fest served over 14,000 donuts, and qith over nine local donut shops participating, you might end up comatose when it’s all over. Participating shops include: Circus Eats, Crave Clean, Dunkin’ Donuts, Helen & Meyer’s, Jupiter Donuts, Krispy Kreme, Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken, The One Donut Company, and YoNutz – Gourmet Donuts & Ice Creme. A Food Truck Garden is also available with food options from Spris Artisan Pizza and Doggy Style Miami Hot Dogs. Take me there

2. Free Booze Concrete Beach Brewery and Deep Eddy Vodka will be serving up drinks, and if you need to sober up a little, Voss and Nespresso is also on deck. General admission gets you two drink tickets while VIP ticket holders can drink up with at the complimentary bar. Take me there

3. Jump on the donut bandwagon In case you haven’t noticed, donuts are the hot new thing these days with some of the most exotic donuts opening shop here. If you can think it, chances are there’s a flavor for it. Heard of the Kentucky bacon bourbon or Red Velvet donut? Those are some of the flavors served up by some of the participating shops. Take me there

4. Battle of the Donuts Participating donut shops also come to battle it out to take the crown for the “Golden Donut Award.” Last year’s winner – Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken – is back to defend their title. Take me there