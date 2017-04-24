Get out of your Netflix comfort zone – see something offbeat this week
Whether you want to sit back and enjoy a classic opera brought to cinematic life or test your nerve against the ghosts lurking within a centuries-old Italian castle, you’ll find intriguing films to see in Miami this week.
1. 'Clue'
O Cinema and Secret Celluloid Society will host a special 35-mm screening of the cult mystery classic “Clue” one night only at O Cinema Miami Beach.
11:45 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st St., Miami Beach. Tickets are $10 via o-cinema.org.
2. Royal Opera House 'Madama Butterfly'
Don’t miss Royal Opera House’s take on the Puccini opera about a geisha spurned by her hardhearted American husband. Directed by Antonio Pappano, “Madama Butterfly” will run one night only in high definition and surround sound.
1 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st St., Miami Beach. Tickets are $21 via o-cinema.org.
3. 'Voice From The Stone'
Set in a foreboding Tuscan castle in the mid 20th century, “Voice From the Stone” tells the haunting story of a young nurse hired to care for the villa’s mute heir. During her days with him, she quickly discovers there may be a formidable presence trapped in the castle’s walls.
Friday, April 29 (showtimes not yet available) at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami. Tickets are $11 via o-cinema.org.
4. 'The Young Girls of Rochefort'
Based on the musical of the same title, “The Young Girls of Rochefort” features Catherine Deneuve and Françoise Dorleac as twins who long to escape their small town and find love and adventure in the big city.
6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28; 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30; 6:30 p.m. Monday; 4:15 p.m. Tuesday; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Tickets are $11.75 via gablescinema.com.
5. 'After the Storm'
A former prize-winning author turned private detective, Ryota squanders his earnings on gambling. “After the Storm” follows his struggle to take back control of his life and renew contact with his beautiful ex-wife, his aging mother and his young son. In Japanese with English subtitles.
4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 via mbcinema.com/