5 excellent reasons to get out of your house and see a live show this week
Who says this is the season of cultural lethargy? Neither rain nor floods nor debilitating heat can keep South Florida theater down this summer. Here are five good ways to escape your house and see live theater this week.
1. Summer Shorts, City Theatre
City Theatre’s 22nd annual short play festival is – as always – a blast, with eight short plays, three of them musicals, one of them (“21 Chump Street”) by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s as close as you’re gonna get to a Miranda work for a fraction of the price. The other plays – all about 10-12 minutes long – are a lot of fun, too.
Read more about Summer Shorts. Runs through July 2 at Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.
2. 'The Legend of Georgia McBride,' GableStage
What’s a Panama City Elvis impersonator to do when he can’t find enough work? Slap on a dress or two and belt out some country favorites. At least, that’s what happens in the hilarious comedy “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”
Read more about “The Legend of Georgia McBride.” Runs through June 25 at GableStage in Coral Gables.
3. 'It Shoulda Been You,' Actors' Playhouse
Celebrate a big fat Jewish-WASP wedding without having to buy a gift or get personally involved at the musical “It Shoulda Been You,” about nuptials gone wild.
Read more about “It Shoulda Been You.” Runs through June 11 at Actors’ Playhouse in Coral Gables.
4. 'Flying West,' M Ensemble
Not every summer production is a light-as-a-feather comedy. If drama’s what you’re after, check out Pearl Cleage’s play about a group of African-American women whose lives changed when they emigrated to the harsh American West.
Runs through June 25 at the Sandrell Rivers Theater in Miami.
5. 'Finding Neverland,' Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Based on the movie that made me ugly-cry for a good hour after it was over, ‘Finding Neverland’ is the story of playwright J.M. Barrie and how he wrote the children’s classic ‘Peter Pan’ after meeting a family of young boys – and, more importantly, their widowed mother.
Runs June 13-25 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.