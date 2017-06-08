5 excellent reasons to get out of your house and see a live show this week

Girl Scout cookies are EVERYTHING. Just ask the cast of the musical ‘Baked Goods,’ part of this year’s Summer Shorts.George Schiavone

City Theatre’s 22nd annual short play festival is – as always – a blast, with eight short plays, three of them musicals, one of them (“21 Chump Street”) by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s as close as you’re gonna get to a Miranda work for a fraction of the price. The other plays – all about 10-12 minutes long – are a lot of fun, too.

Read more about Summer Shorts. Runs through July 2 at Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

