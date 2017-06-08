Posted on

5 excellent reasons to get out of your house and see a live show this week

What the heck you gonna do this weekend? See Lin-Manuel Miranda's '21 Chump Street' as part of City Theatre's Summer Shorts
By Connie Ogle For Miami.com

Who says this is the season of cultural lethargy? Neither rain nor floods nor debilitating heat can keep South Florida theater down this summer. Here are five good ways to escape your house and see live theater this week.

1. Summer Shorts, City Theatre

Girl Scout cookies are EVERYTHING. Just ask the cast of the musical ‘Baked Goods,’ part of this year’s Summer Shorts.George Schiavone

City Theatre’s 22nd annual short play festival is – as always – a blast, with eight short plays, three of them musicals, one of them (“21 Chump Street”) by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s as close as you’re gonna get to a Miranda work for a fraction of the price. The other plays – all about 10-12 minutes long – are a lot of fun, too.

Read more about Summer Shorts. Runs through July 2 at Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

Tickets here.

2. 'The Legend of Georgia McBride,' GableStage

Clay Cartland, Sean Patrick Doyle, Tom Wahl and Dave Corey get ready for a drag debut in GableStage’s ‘The Legend of Georgia McBride.George Schiavone

What’s a Panama City Elvis impersonator to do when he can’t find enough work? Slap on a dress or two and belt out some country favorites. At least, that’s what happens in the hilarious comedy “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”

Read more about “The Legend of Georgia McBride.” Runs through June 25 at GableStage in Coral Gables.

Tickets here.

3. 'It Shoulda Been You,' Actors' Playhouse

Here comes the bride – and a whole lotta fun and drama. Keep that bouquet away from me, OK?

Celebrate a big fat Jewish-WASP wedding without having to buy a gift or get personally involved at the musical “It Shoulda Been You,” about nuptials gone wild.

Read more about “It Shoulda Been You.” Runs through June 11 at Actors’ Playhouse in Coral Gables.

Tickets here. 

4. 'Flying West,' M Ensemble

Women brave the western frontier in M Ensemble’s latest production.

Not every summer production is a light-as-a-feather comedy. If drama’s what you’re after, check out Pearl Cleage’s play about a group of African-American women whose lives changed when they emigrated to the harsh American West.

Runs through June 25 at the Sandrell Rivers Theater in Miami.

Tickets here.

5. 'Finding Neverland,' Broward Center for the Performing Arts

If you can soar on up to Broward, you can see ‘Finding Neverland.’

Based on the movie that made me ugly-cry for a good hour after it was over, ‘Finding Neverland’ is the story of playwright J.M. Barrie and how he wrote the children’s classic ‘Peter Pan’ after meeting a family of young boys – and, more importantly, their widowed mother.

Runs June 13-25 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets here.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
Tourists Where to Find the Best Ice Cream in Miami for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Miami Guide
Miami has more independent movie theaters than most big cities. Find them here.
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week
Tourists The Miami Dolphins are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms
Show your island pride at these Caribbean Heritage Month events in Miami
Wanna see something cool when it rains on Lincoln Road?