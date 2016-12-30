Posted on

5 ways to ball out this New Year’s Eve in Miami

This mojito can be yours for $10k. NBD!
This mojito can be yours for $10k. NBD!Handout
By Amanda Mesa For miami.com

For many partygoers living in or visiting Miami, New Year’s Eve is just another excuse to spend money like there’s no tomorrow. Eager to oblige it’s guests, every year Miami comes up with new ways for folks to spend exorbitant amounts on larger-than-life experiences. Of course, this year is no exception. If you’re looking to ball out this NYE in the Magic City, here are five ways you can do just that.  

1. Get the Ultimate VIP package for $500,000

You read that right. For $500,000 you get a five-night stay in the Fontainebleau’s penthouse suite (accomodates 10 guests), a $100,000 shopping spree, and VIP access to Justin Bieber at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive, Skrillex at LIV, and Marshmello at STORY. They all take place on the same night so you better put your club-hopping shoes on.
More info via fontainebleau.com/NYE

2. Arrive to your party by private yacht

Head to this year’s most exclusive event, the Five Star New Year’s Eve bash (which takes place on an estate at a private island off Miami Beach) via a 55′ VanDutch yacht. Round trip transport is $300 per seat (does not include the general admission fee, which starts at $290).
More info via fivestarnye.com

3. Opt for the Gold Lounge package at the Five Star New Year's Eve bash

five-star_people

Private yacht grand entrance not enough? Purchase the Gold Lounge package for you and fifteen of your friends. It features a separate VIP entrance, a full-servcie open bar, dinner and breakfast, and a dedicated butler service – all for $20,000.

More info via fivestarnye.com

4. Order a $10,000 mojito at Nikki Beach

This mojito can be yours for $10k. NBD!
This mojito can be yours for $10k. NBD!Handout

It’s made with a jeroboam of Dom Pérignon Rosé (a.k.a. 3 liters) and it’s served in a 3-foot-tall glass, so you can rest assured you’re getting your money’s worth! If you still feel that’s not spending enough, add on a three-course dinner for two starting at $650.

5. Reserve a $5,000 Dining Pod at Miami Supercar Rooms

For $5,000, you can reserve an individual Dining Pod for up to 10 people and enjoy four hours of unlimited premium liquor and champagne, unlimited hors d’oeuvres, and a personal butler – all surrounded by a sick collection of luxury cars. Beats will be provided by DJ Moska.

Reservations available through Eventbrite.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists How Mango’s won at Miami Beach nightlife
Black Thought’s thoughts on New Year’s resolutions, freestyling and Miami

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Where to eat and drink on New Year’s Eve in South Florida
11 Ways to Ring in the New Year in Miami (When You’re Broke)
Greet 2017 with Rev Run’s infectious positivity
The Ultimate Party Guide to NYE 2017 in Miami
16 New Year’s Resolutions All Miamians Should Have
Tourists 5 Over-the-top New Year’s Eve Hotel Packages
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Kurios’ is more fun than Christmas morning
Hidden gems in Little Haiti for culture, entertainment and shopping
Miami Animal Attractions