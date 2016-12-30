For many partygoers living in or visiting Miami, New Year’s Eve is just another excuse to spend money like there’s no tomorrow. Eager to oblige it’s guests, every year Miami comes up with new ways for folks to spend exorbitant amounts on larger-than-life experiences. Of course, this year is no exception. If you’re looking to ball out this NYE in the Magic City, here are five ways you can do just that.

1. Get the Ultimate VIP package for $500,000 You read that right. For $500,000 you get a five-night stay in the Fontainebleau’s penthouse suite (accomodates 10 guests), a $100,000 shopping spree, and VIP access to Justin Bieber at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive, Skrillex at LIV, and Marshmello at STORY. They all take place on the same night so you better put your club-hopping shoes on.

More info via fontainebleau.com/NYE Take me there

2. Arrive to your party by private yacht Head to this year’s most exclusive event, the Five Star New Year’s Eve bash (which takes place on an estate at a private island off Miami Beach) via a 55′ VanDutch yacht. Round trip transport is $300 per seat (does not include the general admission fee, which starts at $290).

More info via fivestarnye.com Take me there

3. Opt for the Gold Lounge package at the Five Star New Year's Eve bash Private yacht grand entrance not enough? Purchase the Gold Lounge package for you and fifteen of your friends. It features a separate VIP entrance, a full-servcie open bar, dinner and breakfast, and a dedicated butler service – all for $20,000. More info via fivestarnye.com Take me there

4. Order a $10,000 mojito at Nikki Beach This mojito can be yours for $10k. NBD!Handout It’s made with a jeroboam of Dom Pérignon Rosé (a.k.a. 3 liters) and it’s served in a 3-foot-tall glass, so you can rest assured you’re getting your money’s worth! If you still feel that’s not spending enough, add on a three-course dinner for two starting at $650. Take me there