You do not want to miss these shows. Really.

Laura Michelle Kelly and Jose Llana get their dance on in 'The King and I.'
No excuses. We’ve got musicals with kings and kids and Elton John songs. For God’s sake, we’ve got a dude locked upside down underwater in a vertical tank who escapes! Or so we hope.

So yeah. It’s time to get off the couch and see some live theater. Here are your best bets. 

1. 'Death & Harry Houdini'

Break those chains! Dennis Watkins (as Harry Houdini) gets ready to escape.Justin Namon

Playing master magician Harry Houdini is not easy. You can’t just be an actor. You have to be able to escape a water-filled tank when you’re chained upside down in it. Glad that’s not my job. The House Theatre of Chicago’s ‘Death & Harry Houdini‘ returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami, through May 21.

Tickets here.

 

2. 'Matilda the Musical'

Don’t mess with Jaime MacLean as Matilda in ‘Matilda the Musical’Cylla von Tiedemann

The kids are all right in this Broadway musical based on Roald Dahl’s deliciously dark children’s story. The book-loving Matilda is smarter than her parents, her teachers, her peers – and probably you, too.  She wreaks vengeance on her oppressors in the most adorable way possible. Through May 7 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets here.

3. Elton John and Tim Rice's 'Aida'

Khalifa White and Stephen Millett are star-crossed lovers in ‘Aida’

He’s an Egyptian soldier with daddy issues. She’s the Nubian slave he has abducted from her country. Their love is forbidden and dangerous (and unknown to his betrothed, who is also her master). Yeah. It’s a bad situation, but Slow Burn Theatre Company’s production features stunning performances from Khalifa White as Aida and Amy Miller Brennan as her mistress. The final shows run May 4-7 at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets here.

 

4. 'The King and I'

Laura Michelle Kelly teaches the King’s kids proper etiquette.

He’s the King of Siam. She’s the governess to his children. And when they dance – Anna and the King, that is – they’ll sweep you off your feet. The Lincoln Center Theater Production of ‘The King and I’ runs May 9-14 at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., so act fast if you want to see it.

Tickets here. 

