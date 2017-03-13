2017 Jazz in the Gardens weekend lineup

By now you’ve come to expect a two-day fete of great music, good vibes, and lots of fun at the annual Jazz in the Gardens music fest. This year’s festival is no different with a lineup including Philly’s own Jill Scott and The Roots, the rapper who never ages LL Cool J, blue-eyed soul singer Robin Thicke, rap lyricist Common, plus Morris Day & The Time and Herbie Hancock for the old heads. They’ve got Smokie Norful for the saved and sanctified, and Esperanza Spalding with all of her jazz funk. There’s even the Jazz in the Gardens Allstars featuring Chante Moore, Marion Meadows, Will Downing and music by newcomer Andra Day.

What’s different this year are added experiences that expands the weekend lineup. Check out these additional events to boost your festival experience.

1. Jazz in the Gardens Opening Night Party Miami’s own A. Randolph presents a musical experience featuring The SMASH Room Project for this opening night party hosted by Hot 105’s Rick Party. Show details 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, March 17

Hard Rock Stadium Hyundai Club, 347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens; $35 at JazzintheGardens.com/night. Take me there

2. Film, Music, Art, and Culture Conference This year’s JIG adds a new element to the weekend experience. The Knight Foundation has teamed up with JIG to present Arts in the Gardens Conference, a half day conference on film, music, art, and culture. In addition to discussions on creative industries, the conference also includes art installations and interactive art experiences, networking with people from diverse industries, a local film showcase, Poetry in the Gardens competition, and a luncheon and panel discussion with industry leaders. Featured panelists include Rico Love, Monica, Felecia Hatcher, Kalyn James, Michael Maulden, Abebe Lewis, and more. Show details Thursday, March 16 – Friday, March 17

FIU Kovens Conference Center, 3000 NE 151st St, North Miami; Two day passes are $75 for City of Miami Gardens residents, $100 for general admission, and $25 for students at jazzinthegardens.com/fmac. Take me there

3. Jam Session with Eric Roberson R&B Soul Man Eric Roberson throws down for a jam session following the battle at the mic between twelve finalists competing for up to $10,000 in the Poetry in the Gardens contest earlier in the evening from 8pm to 11pm. Show details 11 p.m.- 1 a.m. Thursday, March 16

City of Miami Gardens, 18705 NW 27th Ave; $25 at jazzinthegardens.com/jam. Take me there