16 New Year’s Resolutions All Miamians Should Have

Hey, y’all, regardless of what the President-Elect thinks, climate change is real, and Miami is gonna be hurting sooner than other places if we aren’t more proactive about reducing our impact on the environment. One way to do this (and also save money in the long run) is by using public transit. I know we don’t have as good a system as New York or Chicago, but trust me, it’s better than most small towns across the U.S. Plus you’re bound to run into some interesting characters or have new experiences by getting out of your car and onto the bus or train, or hell, even a bike share program.