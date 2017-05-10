We’ve got every kind of Miami mom covered in this Mother’s Day roundup
Your mom is one of the best people you know. That’s why she really deserves more than disappointment on a Sunday afternoon when the lines are out the door of her favorite brunch spot.
Skip the embarrassment and use this special Miami.com guide for the perfect Mother’s Day outing with your special lady.
1. The Miami Sports Mom
She doesn’t care what the team is: If they’re from Miami, your mom goes all in. So take her out to a ball game at Marlins Park. Root for the home team as the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 or at 1:10 p.m. on Mother’s Day.
Don’t forget the peanuts and Cracker Jack.
Pro tip: The Miami Marlins offer an “All You Can Eat” deal on Saturdays. The $30 package includes endless hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and soda.
IF YOU GO
When: Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14
Time: 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1:10 p.m. Sunday
Cost: Tickets start at $12 at miami.marlins.mlb.com/ticketing or 877-627-5467
2. The Hands-on Ms. Frizzle Type
You’re proud to say your mom was your first teacher. Together you took on homemade science experiments and made the backyard your safari. But you haven’t made it to Miami’s awesome new downtown museum. Show your mama that she raised a smart kid by taking her to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science this weekend. The long-awaited facility is offering extended hours to visitors Friday and Saturday. It’s the perfect opportunity to show mom your science chops.
IF YOU GO
When: Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13
Time: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Frost Science Museum 1101 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132
Cost: $23.80 for adults at the box office with proof of Miami-Dade County residency
Website: frostscience.org/
Phone: 305-434-9600
3. The Always-Pampered Mom
Be honest with yourself: You’ve definitely stressed out your mom. Make it up to her this Mother’s Day with an afternoon of pampering and relaxation at the Ritz-Carlton.
Packages start at $130 and include a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. You can let her have the day to herself or accompany her for some extra bucks.
- Just for Mom Relaxation Massage: $280 facial and foot massage for 100 minutes
- Mother’s Retreat Stress Relief Massage: $150 massage plus hot stone treatment for 50 minutes
- Mother & Daughter Pampering Relaxation Massage: $500 for two people. A facial and massage for 100 minutes
- Mother’s Essentials Relaxation Massage: $130 facial and massage for 50 minutes
- Mother’s Renewal Relaxation Massage: $280 for a massage, plus mani and pedi for 140 minutes
IF YOU GO
When: Special prices available through Wednesday, May 31
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami 3300 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33133
More: To book your spa day, call 305-644-4684
4. The Starstruck Miami Mom
Does your mom keep up with celebrity gossip? Does everyone in your family, including your pops, know who her celebrity crush is? Show your mom an evening with the stars at the red-carpet event for “Baywatch” at Lummus Park. Chances are she loves you just about as much as she loves Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, so your mom will be happy to know he and co-star Zac Efron will make an appearance at the event.
Prepare for a hot summer with fun giveaways from Y100.
IF YOU GO
When: Saturday, May 13
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Lummus Park 10th St & Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, Florida 33139
Cost: Free
More: RSVP on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/633385290192497/ or call 305-673-7730
5. The Hipster Miami Mom
She always knows the latest healthy-eating craze and actually took you to Wynwood for the first time. Yep, your mama’s hip? And because she is, Wynwood Yard is the place to take her this Mother’s Day. Treat her to half-priced vegetarian bowls from Della Test Kitchen. PopUpStream is selling porcelain mugs for a workshop about succulents in partnership with PKT Garden. (Your mom knows succulents are the hottest trend in house plants).
IF YOU GO
When: Saturday, May 13
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: The Wynwood Yard
56 NW 29th St. Miami 33127
Cost: $25 at bit.ly/2oQnPzD
More: 954-563-1599
6. The Eccentric, Folk-loving Mom
Prepare a moonlit picnic for mom and feast on the sounds of folk music Sunday at The Barnacle Historic State Park. The concert will feature performances by Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson of Flagship Romance. Check out their work, including their latest album “Fee Fie Foh Fum” online at www.flagshipromance.com/videos.
IF YOU GO
When: Sunday, May 14
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: At the southeast region of The Barnacle Historic State Park 3485 Main Highway Miami, FL 33133
Cost: $10 for adults. $8 for members. Kids ages 6 through 9 are $3. Kids under 6 free.
Website: www.floridastateparks.org/park-events/The-Barnacle
7. The Life-of-the-Party Miami Mom
Little Havana is calling your mom’s name with its midday Mother’s Day Celebration. Buy her a paella lunch with one complimentary mimosa or Bellini cocktail until 6 p.m. She’ll thank you for showing her a great time and will be especially appreciative of the live music by the Ball & Chain Trio.
IF YOU GO
When: Sunday, May 14
Time: 1 to 6 p.m.
Where: Ball & Chain 1513 Calle Ocho Miami, 33135
Website: www.ballandchainmiami.com
Reservations are suggested
8. The Fancy Flower Child Mom
If the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden wasn’t perfect already, it is now offering a tea garden event for your mom. Enjoy blended teas in dainty china with scones and other delightful treats. This orchid-themed event is especially for your classy mother.
IF YOU GO
When: Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Baobab Courtyard at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden 10901 Old Cutler Road Coral Gables 33156
Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for children under 12 plus the cost of admisison, which is $25 for adults and $12 for children ages 6 through 17
Website: www.fairchildgarden.org/events-community-outreach/teas-at-fairchild
9. The Animal Enthusiast Mom
Weekend trips to the zoo were a routine growing up and she bought you coloring books full of exotic animals as soon as your perfected the pronunciation of all the barn animal sounds. Show your mom that she didn’t raise a complete animal with a trip to the zoo. She’ll get into Zoo Miami for free if you pay your way in but on Mother’s Day only.
IF YOU GO
When: Sunday, May 14
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Zoo Miami 12400 SW 152nd St, Miami 33177
Cost: Free admission for mom with the purchase of a regularly-priced ticket at $21.95
More: www.zoomiami.org/
10. The Fancy Miami Mom
She enjoys the finer things in life. So go all out for your mama this Mother’s Day with a boozy cruise along Biscayne Bay and picnic at Deering Estate. The Champagne Bay Cruise departs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. After, spread out the picnic blanket for a casual brunch in the shade of royal palm trees. Views of Biscayne, games of croquet or bocce, and tours of the property are all included with the price of admission.
IF YOU GO
When: Sunday, May 14
Time: Mother’s Day Picnic Brunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Champagne Bay Cruise run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Deering Estate 16701 SW 72 Ave. Miami 33157
Cost: Pre-order picnic brunch from Serendip-A-Tea with platters starting at $18.95. Orders must be made to 305-333-2258 before 3 p.m. Thursday, May 11. The Champagne Bay Cruise is $45 per person at www.deeringestate.org/bay-cruise/
11. The Classic Movie Buff Mom
This free event offers a screening of a very appropriate title. Catch “Mother’s Day” starring Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson at Soundscape Park at the New World Center on Miami Beach on Wednesday, May 10.
Organizers encourage you to bring your own lawn chairs and bottled wine.
IF YOU GO
When: Wednesday, May 10
Time: 8 p.m.
Where: Soundscape Park 400 17th St, Miami Beach 33139
Cost: Free
12. The Outdoor Adventurer Mom
Your mom has never been afraid to take on a new adventure in the good ol’ outdoors. Take her out for a day of exploration in South Florida’s waters. At Crandon NPark Nature Center on Key Biscayne, you and Mom can kayak or snorkel, discovering a slendid 2,000-year-old fossil reef. Or you can become familiar with the region’s fish species and maybe even encounter a manatee in a canoe along the Oleta River at East Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach.
IF YOU GO
Cost: $60 per person on Key Biscayne and $30 per person at East Greynolds Park
Where: Crandon Park 6747 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne 33149 or Greynolds Park 17530 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach 33160
More: To book, call Miami EcoAdventures at 305-666-5885.
13. The Super Zen Mom
You can start Mother’s Day off right, with a special yoga class followed by brunch at OTL Miami. AHANA Yoga is also offering reduced prices for yoga classes for mothers at just $55 for five sessions. Mother’s Day brunch includes a glass of Prosecco.
IF YOU GO
When: Sunday, May 14
Time: 11 a.m. yoga class, followed by noon brunch
Where: OTL Miami 160 NE 40th St, Miami 33137
Cost: $30 per person
More: RSVP at info@otlmia.com
The “Love Your Mama” yoga package is available through May 15
14. Everyone's Interior Designer Mom
If you catch your mom constantly watching reruns on HGTV, this is the perfect event for her: The Home & Design Fair on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gulf Stream Park & Casino.
The free show will feature goods and prizes from ottery Barn, The Container Store, Bang & Olufson, Crate&Barrel, Z Gallerie, Williams Sonoma and West Elm. Plus you and Mom can get experts’ tip about how to spruce up your own homes. Refreshments and mimosas will be available from Le Macaron and the Adena Farms food truck.
IF YOU GO
When: Saturday, May 13
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Gulfstream Park & Casino 901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Cost: Free with registration at www.gulfstreampark.com/shopping/home-and-design-fair