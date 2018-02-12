10 things to do in Miami on President’s Day Weekend

It might not be the first three-day weekend of the year, but it’s the first one that’ll be jam-packed with things to do throughout Miami.

For those that enjoy the finer things in life, head to the Design District for Watches & Wonders Miami, a four-day luxury timepiece extravaganza, or the Miami International Boat Show for all things water vessels. If it’s art that strikes your fancy, there’s no shortage of that this weekend. Art Wynwood is being hosted at the Herald Plaza for the first time, and the Coconut Grove Arts Festival returns along the water.

Other cultural experiences that the whole family can enjoy include the annual Chinese New Year Festival at the Miami Dade College Kendall campus, as well as the Haulover Kite Festival.

And that’s not even all of it — the conundrum you have now is how many of these events you can make it to.

Challenge accepted!

Art Wynwood 'The Great Escape' by Deborah Azzopardi, for Cynthia Corbett Gallery Art Basel may have come and gone, but the art fairs never end in Miami. Art Wynwood highlights contemporary and modern art from artists locally and around the world. This year, the Art Wynwood Pavilion has moved to downtown Miami's Herald Plaza. Check out art by JonOne, will be making a special appearance and performance, as well as fashion by Luis Valenzuela, "RAWK" by Jason Newsted, and for the little ones, an ArtRageous Kids Center hosted by the Miami Children's Museum.

Miami International Boat Show Does the smell of the ocean take you to your happy place? Indulge in the salt life with five days of boating seminars, demonstrations, and an exhibition of the latest and greatest vessels and equipment on the market. If you're more of a yacht enthusiast, have no fear — the Miami Yacht Show is going on at the same time on the Indian Creek waterway in Miami Beach.

The Zenith Art & Fashion Wynwood Experience Alonzo Vega Scheduled alongside Art Wynwood, experience an exhibit where fashion and art come together for a unique evening of creativity. Pieces from 32 artists and designers hailing from 18 different countries will be on display, most notably new pieces by Alonzo Vega, Capital T, and Sandrine Langlade. The event is for guests 21 and older, and attendees should RSVP to carla@zenithartandfashion.com.

Watches & Wonders Miami Louis Vuitton's Tambour Moon Mystérieuse Flying Tourbillon If you appreciate a good quality watch, head to the Design District for a four-day celebration of luxury timepieces. More than 20 manufacturers will be on site, as well as virtual reality experiences, watch-making workshops, lectures, the exhibition "Telling Time," and a musical performance on Friday evening at Paradise Plaza produced by the one-and-only Emilio Estefan. On top of all that, Miami Design District Concours will be showing off 100 post-war vintage, sports, exotic, and supercars.

Black Heritage Festival In honor of Black History Month, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert are hosting the fifth annual Black Heritage Festival. In celebrating the achievements and history of African Americans, there will be music, dancers, face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, African fashion, and other fun for the community.

Haulover Kite Festival Randy 'the Kite Man' Lowe with part of his Kite collection at the Kite Festival at Haulover Park on Sunday, October 18, 2015.Hector Gabino Let's go fly a kite! The skies over Haulover Park will be filled with an array of kites big and small, including large, ornate pieces that will have you in awe. Bring out your own kite with the family to try your hand at flying, or roll out a blanket and stare up at the show above. Plus, check out paper kite building classes, kite-flying competitions, refreshments, and kites for sale.

Model Beach Volleyball Courtesy Model Volleyball Facebook It's all about the bikinis and babes. In its eighth year, the beach heats up with sexy models taking to the sand volleyball courts to duke it out for a charity trip to Haiti with the Jack Brewer Foundation. Celebs are known to check out the games (including the newly returned Dwyane Wade), if you can spot them among the throng of nearly 15,000 spectators. Models come from top agencies, including Wilhemina, Elite, Ford and more.

Coconut Grove Arts Festival This three-day, outdoor festival is hosted every President's Day and takes over one mile of waterfront street for the perfect backdrop. This year, more than 360 artists from around the world will be showcasing their work in 15 different styles of art. Find your new favorite artist at the festival, and maybe discover an art gallery you can enjoy all year round. Not only are the visual arts on display, give your taste buds some action under the white tent with dishes from more than 50 area restaurants.

Coconut Grove Arts Festival When: Feb. 17-19 Where: 2700 S. Bayshore Drive in Miami

Chinese New Year Festival Usher in the Year of the Dog with the Chinese Cultural Foundation's annual Chinese New Year extravaganza. Hosted at Miami-Dade College's Fred Shaw Plaza, guests will be mesmerized by intricate lion dances, a dragon parade, Chinese acrobatics and music, martial arts performances, children's activities, a marketplace, and lots and lots of authentic Chinese food! Show times are at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

