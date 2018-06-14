Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen is opening its newest location with free food

In celebration of its newest location in Downtown Dadeland, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, the birth child of the talented troika of founder/executive chef Danny Ganem, COO/executive chef Sam Gorenstein, and and CEO Roger Duarte, is giving away free food on Thursday, June 21.

Stop in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and/or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. when you can stuff your gullets with one free pita, bowl or salad per person. There will also be music, art raffles and assorted diversions. Admission is free, but you must RSVP via the eventbrite link.

This latest location at 8880 SW 72nd Place in Downtown Dadeland joins the ZMKs in Brickell and Aventura Mall.