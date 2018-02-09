Zuma will cater your party for only $10,000. Sounds like a bargain.

You know what’s just around the corner? The Miami International Boat Show. Which means rich people all over the city will be pulling up to waterfront restaurants dockside in order to show off their yachts.

In case yours is out for repairs or you’re upgrading, you can still impress the hell out of your friends by bringing the party to your place. Or the sprawling Star Island estate you reserved for the weekend.

Starting at just $10,000, you can hire Zuma Miami’s Head Chef John Stewart and his entire team plus servers to prepare a unique menu for your backyard shindig. You’ll also get a trained cocktail specialist to craft signature drinks inspired by each of Zuma’s global locations.

Of course, branding is key — after all, you want your guests to know you got Zuma to come over, dammit!

Never fear — the team will all don the restaurant’s staple attire while in your service.

Now in case you’re rich, but not $10,000 for dinner rich, you can still dine like a Very Important Person, albeit slightly less important. Try Zuma’s Yacht Catering Menu, offered onboard your yacht. Offerings include a professional sommelier consultation, a premium sake tasting with selections from the Zuma reserve, Izakaya stations, a raw bar, a Yakimono carving station with your favorite meat selections, and more. Oh and don’t worry — the minimum spend for this option is only $5,000.

Talk about a steal!