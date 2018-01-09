You’re going to want unicorn ice cream cones – even if you just Instagram them

Frappuccinos, onesies, hair color, pool floats — the MVP of 2017 was the unicorn. And with the New Year in full swing, the magical-one-horned-wonder trend shows no signs of slowing with the latest news out of Wynwood. Get ready. Taiyaki NYC will be serving Unicorn Taiyakis ($8) – unicorn ice cream cones! – at 1-800-LUCKY.

Can you say “Instagram sensation”?

The Chinatown-based ice creamery recently popped up in Wynwood, and locals are loving its legendary fish-shaped Japanese waffle ice cream cones filled with red bean paste. Chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside, Taiyaki NYC makes the waffle cones fresh on site (the delicious scent wafting through the air should be bottled and sold if possible). The soft serve ice cream comes in flavors such as matcha green tea, chocolate, vanilla and black sesame.

Also, it’s important to note that the soft serve here is not too sweet, and it’s the perfect creamy consistency (#blessed).

The Unicorn Taiyakis go on sale at 3 p.m. Jan. 12 , and even if you’re just coming for the ‘gram, you won’t be disappointed. The only problem? This unicorn may be too darn adorbs to eat.

The Unicorn Taiyakis go on sale Jan. 12 at 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood.