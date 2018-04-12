Your last day to stock up on cinnamon rolls looms. Knaus Berry Farm is closing soon

Cinnamon buns brings Miamians down to the Redlands.

Here we are again: The miserable time of the year when Knaus Berry Farm closes — when we have to prepare for the long trek to the Redlands, cash in our pockets, just hoping that the surplus of cinnamon rolls we bring home will last in the freezer.

The beloved institution is closing April 21 for the Redland’s farming season. It will likely reopen by early November.

A few months before opening for its 2018 season, Knaus Berry Farm was added to the National Culinary Heritage Register. The honor has been bestowed upon other legendary food destinations such as the nearby Robert is Here fruit stand in Homestead, the Dooky Chase’s restaurant in New Orleans, and even something called Steen’s 100% Pure Cane Syrup.

We’re going to bet that whatever that is, it isn’t as good as Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls.

Time to make some space in the freezer. It’s going to be a long six months.