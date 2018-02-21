Yelp just named these five Miami-area restaurants among Top 100

Two Miami-area restaurants have been named among the top 10 in Yelp’s annual Top 100 Places to Eat for 2018.

The highest on the list at No. 6 was Mr. and Mrs. Bun, a mom-and-pop Peruvian sandwich shop in west Kendall. At No. 8 is longtime Coral Gables Italian restaurant Fratellino.

Three other Miami-Dade county restaurants also made the list, Franky’s Deli Warehouse (No. 24) in Hialeah, Homestead’s Yardie Spice (No. 75) and Miami’s Sweet Dogs sneaking in at No. 99.

Yelp’s list is a synthesis of their rank-by-consensus rating. Yelp looked at reviews the businesses received in the restaurant and food categories, according to their methodology. They looked at rating and the overall number of ratings.

Franky's Deli Warehouse

The subs at Franky's Deli Warehouse are the favorite among Yelpers. 2596 W 84th St., Hialeah