Yelp just named these five Miami-area restaurants among Top 100

Mr. and Mrs. Bun in west Kendall was selected among the Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat for 2018.
By Carlos FríasFor Miami.com

Two Miami-area restaurants have been named among the top 10 in Yelp’s annual Top 100 Places to Eat for 2018.

The highest on the list at No. 6 was Mr. and Mrs. Bun, a mom-and-pop Peruvian sandwich shop in west Kendall. At No. 8 is longtime Coral Gables Italian restaurant Fratellino.

Three other Miami-Dade county restaurants also made the list, Franky’s Deli Warehouse (No. 24) in Hialeah, Homestead’s Yardie Spice (No. 75) and Miami’s Sweet Dogs sneaking in at No. 99.

Yelp’s list is a synthesis of their rank-by-consensus rating. Yelp looked at reviews the businesses  received in the restaurant and food categories, according to their methodology. They looked at rating and the overall number of ratings.

Mr. and Mrs. Bun

15572 Sunset Dr., Kendall
Fratellino

264 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
Franky's Deli Warehouse


The subs at Franky’s Deli Warehouse are the favorite among Yelpers.

2596 W 84th St., Hialeah
Yardie Spice

225 S Krome Ave., Homestead
