YAKU by La Mar bar & lounge opens Friday at Mandarin Oriental, Miami

Opening Friday, Feb. 17 is YAKU by La Mar, a waterfront bar and lounge at the swanky Mandarin Oriental featuring Peruvian-inspired punch cocktails from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Despite its high-rent location, the drinks are surprisingly reasonable priced at $12. Among them: YAKU Punch with rum, mango puree, lime juice, chicha morada; La Picarona Punch with rum, Midori, lime juice, pineapple juice, orange juice; Sexy Bombon Punch with bourbon, orange juice, cinnamon, orange bitters and the Amorsito Punch which includes Pisco, Quebranta infused with ginger, lime juice, pineapple juice, ginger beer, angostura bitters and a dash of eucalyptus syrup.

A menu of eight Peruvian snacks “overseen” by chef Diego Oka are $8 each and include Cebiche Tostado with tuna tartare, crispy onions, chipotle aioli, avocado; KFC Pop Corn with Korean fried chicken with Peruvian Chilies, gochujang, sesame, scallions; Los Choritos with mussels in their juice with caucau flavors, toasted bread and crostini; and Yuccas Estrelladas with hash yuccas, queso fresco, garlic and egg.