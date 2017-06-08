Posted on

This restaurant in shipping containers brings more than food trucks to Wynwood Yard

By Sara Liss For Miami.com

The who:  Restaurateur Ken Lyon branches out at The Wynwood Yard with Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill, a restaurant built entirely out of shipping containers. 

Charcoal’s patio featuring a shipping container “dining porch.”

The space: The mostly al fresco spot is composed of shipping containers that function as either dining or kitchen space. There’s an open-air bar, an open kitchen, a “dining porch” with Cuban tile floor that seats about 24 and an indoor air-conditioned dining room that can seat about 40. Add to that ample tables on a cement brick patio, and it adds up to one of the city’s most eclectic full-service restaurants.

The dishes: Garden and grill-inspired cooking. The Josper grill (a Spanish grill/oven combination) is the focus here, with meats, seafood, veggies and even baked goods getting the grill treatment. There’s also a farm-to-table element with The Yard’s organic vegetable garden supplying some herbs and vegetable for the menu. Prices are reasonable with starters $9-$15 and mains $18-$30.

Skillet corn bread.

Bread service includes a Zak the Baker baguette or the baked-to-order skillet corn bread. From there it’s on to sharable boards of a variety of cheeses or charcuterie or the Florida staple of smoked fish dip and crackers. Salads are a colorful melange of blistered red and yellow beets, fresh greens and balanced vinaigrettes.

Middle Eastern flavors find their way onto the menu in a mezze platter of dips made of grilled eggplant, carrot hummus and tabbouleh. And the house specialty of Egyptian Kosheri rice rewards with a skillet of jasmine rice mixed with lentils, vermicelli, and caramelized onions perfumed with cinnamon and cardamom.

Egyptian Kosheri rice dish at Charcoal

Josper-grilled meats and seafood include a whole branzino, filet of snapper, hanger steak, heritage chicken raised in Ocala and Florida-raised pork.

Desserts are large and keep the grilled thing going with a berry cobbler made in the Josper and a rich chocolate cremoso.

Bottom line: A smart, upscale spot that brings rustic grilled meats and produce to the funky Wynwood Yard space.

82 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 646-2998

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
Tourists Where to Find the Best Ice Cream in Miami for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Miami Guide
Eight nightclubs for ages 18 and up
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week
Tourists The Miami Dolphins are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms
Show your island pride at these Caribbean Heritage Month events in Miami
Wanna see something cool when it rains on Lincoln Road?