Wynwood’s first Asian-themed marketplace, 1-800-Lucky, opened its doors this month to hungry crowds happy to compete for tables. On the menu: dim sum, Vietnamese sandwiches and matcha green tea ice cream.

Complete with seven food vendors offering a variety of Asian cuisine, a karaoke bar and a small theater for private events, 1-800-Lucky is also the home to Lucky Records and the neighborhood’s first convenience store. The place is loud, busy and full of frenetic energy. There’s seating both indoors and outdoors plus a full bar.

We braved the crowds and ear-throbbing sound system to find the best things at the market.

Shrimp dim sum from Yip Yip, a concept by Pembroke Pines’ Gold Marquees Fine Chinese Cuisine, is offering their award-winning dim sum in traditional bamboo steamer baskets. We liked the plump shrimp variety with just-the-right-pliability wrappers and fresh filling inside. Take me there