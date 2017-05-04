This giant piñata is going to rain free drinks on Wynwood

Party people won’t be the only ones smashed at one of Miami’s most colorful Cinco de Mayo events.

Cinco de Wynwood boasts Florida’s largest piñata drop, featuring a 16 foot high, 30 foot wide piñata suspended 20 feet into the air. The free fiesta, which is at 5 p.m. Friday at Mana Wynwood 2250 NW 2nd Ave., is the first of its kind in Miami’s famed art district.

Guests can enjoy Avión Tequila shots, live Mariachi performances, boozy games, tacos and prizes. But the highlight of the party is the massive piñata, event organizer Tony Albelo said.

The piñata, which is decorated with fringed crepe paper, was built from recycled event materials. Albelo, the CEO of SWARM and the co-founder of the Wynwood Life festival, said he had to get creative with the piñata’s construction when an engineer told him a wood base wouldn’t work.

“We were doing Wynwood Life and I was noticing people putting up the stage trussing to hang up lights and I said ‘Why can’t we use that?'” Albelo said.

SWARM’s in-house carpenter designed and built the piñata, which will require a construction crane. Albelo estimates its weight at about 1,000 pounds once it’s filled with goodies — an assortment of candy, necklaces and free drink tickets that will drop from the piñata at 8 p.m.

But the party won’t stop there. You can chase your shots with a ride on a mechanical bull with a masked luchador as timekeeper. Or you can link up with total strangers for classic drinking games.

Get a free drink at Cinco de Wynwood by RSVPing at www.cincodewynwood.eventbrite.com.

Olé!

IF YOU GO

When: Friday, May 5

Time: 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Mana Wynwood 2250 NW 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33127