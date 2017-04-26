Hummus connoisseurs are plotzing: Wynwood is getting its first Israeli hummusiya

Named for one of Tel Aviv’s most iconic streets, Dizengoff is an Israeli-style “hummusiya”– in layman’s terms, a hummus restaurant–that made its US debut in Philadelphia in 2014 and is now opening in Miami, (specifically, 250 NW 24th Street). The spot happens to be directly next door to soon-to-open Federal Donuts, which, as far as we know, does not serve chick pea-flavored donuts.

Miami’s very first hummusiya is the brainchild of The James Beard Foundation award-winning, Israeli-born Chef Michael Solomonov (up for Outstanding Chef at the Beard Awards next week) and JBF Award-winning restaurateur Steve Cook.

Chef Michael Solomonov (left) and Steve Cook.

Just like the original in Israel, Dizengoff serves freshly-made hummus (heavy on the tehina) – topped with rotating seasonal garnishes like hot spiced lamb with pine nuts or avocado with harissa – accompanied by fresh, hearth-baked pita, chopped salad, and Israeli pickles. They will also serve Lemonnana (Israeli-style frozen mint lemonade), local craft beer and Israeli wine.

L’Chaim!