Why you need to try Coral Gables’ Sushi Kong immediately

The spot

Sushi Kong

The vibe

Featuring manga style wall murals and industrial accents, this edgy new gem recently opened up on Coral Way in December and is still relatively “undiscovered,” so foodies should take advantage of the calm before the storm (and with rolls and entrees this good, the storm will definitely come).

The deal

Sushi Kong offers a different special or happy hour every month. For what’s left of March and April, guests can enjoy 15 percent off lunch menu items Monday-Friday. The restaurant also offers changing freebies (like a comped beer) if you leave a Yelp review. Other incentives are written daily on the giant chalkboard above the open kitchen, so you can expect a surprise every day.

Something to sip

In addition to local craft beers such as Concrete Beach Brewery’s La Rubia, Sushi Kong also offers imported libations like Australia’s Lucky Buddah lager and a selection of different sakes and sake-infused spins on classic cocktails like the Mojito, Caipirinha and Moscow Mule.

Sake Mojito & Sake Moscow Mule

Lucky Buddha beer

Something to savor

The menu at Sushi Kong is Asian-Latin fusion with comfort food cravings in mind. As your appetizer, we recommend trying the PataKong tostones, made with smoked salmon, crab salad, wakame, guacamole, blue cheese and a few secret ingredients ($13). If you’re feeling some pad thai, theirs is served with rice noodles, coconut milk, Thai curry, vegetables and either shrimp, chicken or beef ($11-$13). If a roll is what you’re after, the Hello Sushi!! roll ($13, featured image) is served with tempura salmon, crab salad, and spring onion, then topped with smoked salmon, plantain, a balsamic passion fruit glaze and grilled cheese (you read that right).

PataKong Tostones

Shrimp Pad Thai

If you come with friends (or a monstrous appetite), cap off your dinner with Sushi Kong’s Cheesecake KONGcrack, made with cheesecake tempura, ice cream, Oreo, their homemade Nutella and Ferrero. It’s massive ($13, below).



The recipe

Sake Mojito

10 or 12 mint leaves

1 ounce of lime juice

3 ounces of sake house

Ice

1 ounce of organic agave

Muddle the mint leaves and agave, then add the lime juice, sake and ice. Stir and top with soda or sprite. Garnish with mint leaves.

Sushi Kong

3000 Coral Way, Coral Gables

Facebook.com/Sushikongmiami