Why top Miami chefs are taking turns cooking vegan meals at this ‘sacred’ spot

Vegan-chic Plant Miami, located on The Sacred Space Miami wellness campus in Wynwood, is launching a new chef series that will upend how you think of plant-based food.

The series, which features top Miami chefs, begins Feb. 11 with Ghee Indian Kitchen chef-owner Niven Patel, whose restaurant has become the hottest new restaurant in Miami.

Patel will collaborate with Plant’s executive chef Horacio Rivadero and pastry chef Veronica Manolizi to create an Indian-inspired, four-course organic, “vegetable-forward” dinner, spiked with the spices of Indian cuisine.

All produce for the exclusive evening will be locally sourced from both Plant Miami’s partner farm, Paradise Farms, as well as Patel’s own backyard farm, Rancho Patel. There will also be beverage pairings of local craft beers, organic wines and cocktails. Tickets to the exclusive dinner are priced at $125 per person and are now on sale at http://thesacredspacemiami.com.

“Creating a guest-chef program has been a top priority for us,” says the restaurant’s owner, Karla Dascal. “We want to expose and educate as many people as possible that plant-based eating is not only the dietary wave of the future because of its indisputable nutritional benefits, but it can also be an exciting, creative, intricate and immensely flavorful cuisine.”

Other guest chefs confirmed for the series include Santiago Gomez of Cantina La Veinte and Tacology in March, Carlos García of Obra Kitchen Table in April, James Beard Award winner Michelle Bernstein, Eating House’s Giorgio Rapicavoli, and José Mendín of Habitat and Pubbelly.

Guest chefs will work alongside Rivadero, Manolizi and Dascal to develop a one-time-only menu that incorporates the restaurant’s heightened focus on superfoods and herbs with natural healing properties. Produce, micro herbs and edible flowers will be predominantly sourced from partner Paradise Farms in Homestead, a multi-purpose biodynamic farm recently acquired by Dascal and partner Gingi Beltran.