Eat fried green tomatoes, fight climate change at this South Miami restaurant

Fried green tomatoes have something in common with efforts to reduce of the effects climate change. It’s the Tropical Audubon Society’s Sixth Annual “Dine Out” at Whisk Gourmet Summer Series.

Every second Tuesday through August beginning on June 13, Whisk Gourmet Food & Catering will donate 10 percent of revenue from dinner orders to the Tropical Audubon Society. The South Miami restaurant has earned acclaim as a taste of the South with fresh ingredients and thoughtful menu items. Owners, siblings Brendan and Kristin Connor, have partnered with the Tropical Audubon Society for several years in its mission to conserve South Florida’s natural ecosystems.

And this year, Whisk is introducing a new straw-free initiative.

Patrons interested in grabbing dinner on the go can also participate in the “Dine Out” program by ordering take-out.

IF YOU GO

When: June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8

Where: 7382 SW 56th Avenue, South Miami, FL 33143

Menu: The “Dine Out” series applies only to dinner. Find a menu here