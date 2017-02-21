These are the best places to pick your own strawberries in Miami

Anyone who’s been to or lived in Kendall long enough has likely driven past one of the fields belonging to this small biz. Strawberry Fields of Kendall own four separate u-pick fields, including ones in Kendall and West Kendall, Country Walk, and another just off the turnpike. They’ve got some of the best prices in town, with u-pick strawberries for just $2.50 per pound and tomatoes at $1 a pound. While you won’t find milkshakes or ice cream here, you’ll definitely leave with enough berries to make your own sweet treats at home (plus bell peppers, sweet potatoes, corn, and more). Season runs December through May, and all fields are open daily from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.