These are the best places to pick your own strawberries in Miami
During these relatively cool, dry winter and spring days in Miami, it’s nice to get outside for a while. You could go for a walk, sure, or maybe hit the beach. But if you’re looking for something a bit different, why not go pick your own strawberries? A trip to the u-pick fields has long been a tradition among families in the suburbs of the MIA. If you’re wondering where you’ll find the best berries (not to mention other tasty treats), take a look below.
1. Knaus Berry Farm
Often referred to as “the Amish” by Miami locals, Knaus Berry is actually run by a family Dunkers (from the Old German Baptist Brethren church) who established the farm over 50 years ago. Folks from all over come here for the strawberry milkshakes and even more so for the sticky-sweet cinnamon rolls (sans frosting because that would just make them way too rich). But did you also know they have a strawberry u-pick farm out back? Only $3.50 per pound of picked berries, but you’ll have to call ahead to make sure they’ve got any left. Season runs from late October through mid-April.
305-247-0668
2. Burr’s Berry Farm
Burr’s Berry Farm was founded in 1965 by Charles Raymond Burr, known in the Redlands for some time as “The Strawberry King.” While Mr. Burr has since passed, the traditions of his farm remain. Among them is a field for picking fresh strawberries (the same ones that are used for their thick milkshakes, rich ice cream, and decadent desserts like strawberry shortcake and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Their u-pick prices are comparative, at $3.50 per pound (as well as $1 per pound of picked tomatos and green peppers, and $1.50 for red peppers). Season runs December 1st through early May, and they’re open daily from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
305-251-0145
3. Phil’s Berry Farm
Phil’s has only been around since 2016, but they’re already one of the more popular spots in town. And there’s a reason for that: Phil Marraccini Jr.’s dedication to creating a wonderful experience for all who visit. You can stick to picking strawberries at Phil’s of course, but there are also fresh fruit shakes, strawberry bread, key lime honey, and their infamous monkey bread. In addition, Phil’s Berry Farm offers free tours of the farm plus hydroponic garden and fish farm tours for a small fee. Phil’s is open 6 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Wednesdays.
305-905-2284
4. Grandma’s Garden
Not far from Krome Ave, you’ll find this off-the-beaten-path, family-owned produce stand and u-pick field. Unlike most local strawberry fields, Grandma’s Garden accepts cards on top of cash. But like most others, they, too, offer sweet strawberry shakes to keep you cool in the Miami heat. Other goodies available at this unique stand are eggplants, watermelons, boiled peanuts, u-pick flowers, and raw honey.
5. Strawberry Fields of Kendall
Anyone who’s been to or lived in Kendall long enough has likely driven past one of the fields belonging to this small biz. Strawberry Fields of Kendall own four separate u-pick fields, including ones in Kendall and West Kendall, Country Walk, and another just off the turnpike. They’ve got some of the best prices in town, with u-pick strawberries for just $2.50 per pound and tomatoes at $1 a pound. While you won’t find milkshakes or ice cream here, you’ll definitely leave with enough berries to make your own sweet treats at home (plus bell peppers, sweet potatoes, corn, and more). Season runs December through May, and all fields are open daily from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.
