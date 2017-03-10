Where to party in Miami on St. Patrick’s Day
Brush up on your Irish limericks, don green garb or a hat and prepare to knock back a few Guinness pints. It’s St. Patrick’s Day and no party is complete without any of these. Irish eyes will be smiling when you see what these places have planned.
1. St. Patrick’s Day at Ponce Circle Park
Happening the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day is the Emerald Society of Florida’s Festival on March 11. It’s fun for the whole family with a rock climbing wall, clowns, face painting and a giant slide. They’ll have Irish stout and whiskey on sale for the adults and plenty of Irish-style entertainment throughout the day with music and dance groups.
Starting noon on March 11 at 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. www.emeraldsocietysfl.com
2. Butcher Shop Beer Garden
Raise a glass or two at Wynwood’s spot for great beer and meat, an ideal spot to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day. Guinness Extra Stout is just $4 a bottle, Jameson Pickleback shots are $7 and a Guinness Swirl, a combo of Crown Royal Vanilla-flavored Whiskey and Guinness Draught Stout, will set you back $11. And what goes better with any of these than Irish Nachos made with house made chips, cheddar Bechamel, corned beef, caramelized onions and scallions – $12.
11 a.m.-midnight at The Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; www.facebook.com
3. St. Patrick’s Day Block Party – Wynwood
Hailing themselves as the largest St. Paddy’s Day block party in Miami – apparently nearly 20,000 people came last year – so probably best to get there early. By early, we mean you’ll have to leave work around 3 p.m. because it starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 3 a.m. The event is free but they do have party packages for sale that include a Jameson Irish Whiskey shot, a beer, party hat, necklace and glow stick (in case you lost the one from Ultra). DJ’s, food trucks and street art of course, because Wynwood.
4 p.m.-3 a.m. 2250 NW 2 Ave., Miami; RSVP or gets package tickets at http://stpatswynwood.com/
4. Fado Irish Pub
Mary Brickell Village’s Irish spot hosts their own street party and it’s a big one. They take over and close down parts of Brickell so they can fit in the outdoor beer garden, cocktail stations and walk-up bars. $20 gets you a day-long pass to the green party madness but if you buy early it’s just $10. That’s just the entry fee though, drinks aren’t included.
5 p.m. at 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; www.freshtix.com; $10-$20.
5. John Martin’s
Yes, they’re tearing up Miracle Mile in Coral Gables a bit but that’s not stopping John Martin’s from hosting their huge party. It’s their 27th Annual Celtic Celebration. Paddy Kelleghan and J Don are performing and DJ Q is spinning while partiers imbibe on Guinness stouts and eat bangers and mash, Shepherd’s Pie and corned beef sandwiches. Get here early too because everyone knows about this party.
Noon-2 a.m. at 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; www.johnmartins.com
6. Game Time Miami
Gamers, if you want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day but still get your game on then Game Time at Shops at Sunset Place is the answer. March Madness takes on a double meaning here thanks to the 60 widescreen televisions showing college basketball and food and drink specials like a $12 Reuben burger, $6 Irish cocktails and $5 Guinness pints. You’ll get a free shamrock and mugs necklace with one drink purchase.
5701 Sunset Dr., #330, South Miami. www.facebook.com
7. The Anderson
It’s not in Wynwood but The Anderson has that hipster vibe but they’re getting in on the St. Patrick’s Day action. They’re serving up Irish coffee martinis for $9 all night then for their late night happy hour from 2-4 a.m. $4 Guinness and $5 Irish whiskey shots. Soak up the alcohol with late night food specials mini empanadas and The Anderson patty melt.
709 NE 79 St., Miami; www.theandersonmiami.com
8. Mike’s at Venetia
Native Miamians and long timers will know Mike’s at Venetia, the poolside spot with a great view that’s been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day since they opened 28 years ago. Hang out at Mike’s and nosh on their award-winning Irish stew or try their Shepherd’s Pie, corned beef and cabbage and Irish soda bread. Enjoy party favors while you drink Guinness, Bass Ale, Harp Lager or Smithwick’s.
555 NE 15 St., Miami. www.facebook.com
9. The Irish Times Pub & Eatery
South Miami’s having a block party too, at The Irish Times Pub & Eatery. It’s their Eighth Annual and kicks off at 5 p.m. ending at 2 a.m. Live bands Molly Take Down, Esco and Retro Sky will rock the stage. They’ll have plenty of green beer flowing and Irish faves available on their menu like fish & chips, perfect complement to the beer.
5 p.m.-2 a.m. 5850 Sunset Dr., South Miami; www.irishtimesmia.com
10. American Social
Should Mary Brickell Village be a bit overcrowded then head to American Social where there’s no cover and drink specials galore. $10 Irish car bombs, $7 Jameson, $5 Guinness and $4 green beer, your choice. And if that’s not enough, come back Saturday for the hangover brunch where for $24.95 it’s all-you-can-drink select beer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and complimentary bottomless mimosas for the ladies.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. 690 SW 1 Ct., Miami; americansocialbar.com/brickell
11. Bourbon Steak at Turnberry Isle
The St. Patrick’s Day dessert special at Bourbon Steak. For a bit more sophisticated St. Paddy’s Day celebration, the upscale Bourbon Steak is hosting a St. Pappy’s Day Tasting (yes, Pappy’s) from 7:30-9 p.m. For $200 per person they’ll feature tastings of Pappy Van Winkle’s family reserves and award-winning bourbons plus complimentary canapés. They’ll also have a St. Patrick’s Day dessert special of Guinness chocolate cake with Baileys ice cream, whiskey butter sauce & shamrock meringue for $12.
7:30-9 p.m 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura. www.eventbrite.com
12. Gulfstream Park's $2 Beer Crawl
Drink your way around the Champions Plaza on Friday, March 17. Beer will be available for $2 at six different restaurants:
- III Forks
- Cantina Laredo
- Frankey’s Sports Bar
- Martini Bar
- Mijana Lebanese Cuisine
- ROK:BRGR Burger Bar + Gastropub
The regularly scheduled Family Fun Fridays will begin at 7 p.m. for the kids. Free face painting and other giveaways will be offered.
5:30 – 9 p.m. $2 Beer Crawl; 7 – 9 p.m. Family Fun Fridays at 901 South Federal Highway Hallandale Beach
www.gulfstreampark.com/StPatricksDay
