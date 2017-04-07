Get your Easter brunch fix with these tasty menus
Yes, the Easter bunny, baskets filled with candy and Easter egg hunts get all the attention for Easter Sunday but it’s also about brunch, it’s all about the brunch. Some restaurants are serving prix fixe menus, others a la carte specialties and there are those offering both. This extensive list gives you the lowdown on where to go.
1. Toro Toro at InterContinental Miami
Their Easter Brunch buffet is great for meat lovers with carving and Brazilian rodizio stations and also has hot food and chilled stations with braised short ribs, Meyer lemon ravioli and oysters, shrimp, musses and crab claws on ice. A nice selection of salads, omelettes made-to-order, a new take on the waffle with waffle pops, bagels and lox and a wide variety of desserts with a throwback chocolate fountain. The little ones can feast on chicken fingers and meatballs. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., adults $75, kids 12 and under $37, kids 5 and under eat free.
2. Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Feast on their Sunday Asado Brunch which in Argentina is a traditional open-fire barbecue. You can expect a parillada with specialty Argentinian meats with a variety of steaks and chimichurri, along with empanadas for appetizers and a tasty dessert trio. Live music and egg hunt for the kids. 12-4 p.m., adults $95, kids 5-12 $45.
3. Quinto La Huella in EAST Miami at Brickell City Centre
Their laid back brunch, which features an Easter egg hunt, is where you’ll enjoy sushi, quinoa salads, catch of the day and Entrecote along with unlimited rose wine or mimosas. 12-4 p.m., $55 with $25 additional for unlimited drinks.
4. Villa Azur
The Mediterranean Easter brunch feast will fill your belly with an unlimited buffet of cold and warm appetizers, raw bar, barbecue meat and chicken, one a la carte main course and a variety of desserts including an ice cream trolley. 12-4 p.m., $75. An additional $15 buys unlimited Moet & Chandon for two hours.
5. Artisan Beach House
Keeping it traditional, the restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour is carving up honey glazed ham and doling out seasonal soup, smoked salmon with dill and creme fraiche, pancakes, waffles, omelettes and grilled fish along with a variety of homemade desserts. 12-3:30 p.m., $65.
6. BLT Prime
Located at the Trump National Doral in their luxurious dining room, choose from either the a la carte blackboard menu or a three-course prix fixe menu. Start off with either English pea cappuccino or mushroom and spinach salad. Next it’s either sea bass or lamb loin with a side of white asparagus or fava beans. By far the cutest of the trio of dessert options is the chocolate bunny shaped brownie. $65.
7. Glass and Vine
In the garden oasis at Peacock Park they’re serving an Easter brunch with new menu items like semolina pancakes, coquito French toast, broccoli cheesburgers, and huevos rotos (broken eggs). 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
8. Macchialina
The rustic Italian eatery is serving up season-inspired specials including rabbit angolotti, pancetta spiced lamb belly as well as several a la carte menu items. Or you can choose the five-course prix fixe menu of carefully prepared signature dishes by Chef Mike Pirolo. Prix fixe menu is $55.
9. Quattro Gastronomia Italiana
Easter specials at the Northern Italian eatery include deviled egg antipasti, flat bread pizza topped with tuna carpaccio, oven roast leg of lamb, spinach and ricotta ravioli and Neapolitan cheesecake.
10. The Dutch
Dine on seasonally-inspired dishes like smoked moulard duck and strawberry thyme pie with buttermilk ice cream or choose from the a la carte menu.
11. The Rusty Pelican
Still one of the best views in the city, the Key Biscayne waterfront gem has an Easter brunch that includes banana French toast, fried chicken and waffles, seafood paella, coconut-crusted Atlantic wild mahi mahi and cinnamon tres leches. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, $75 for adults $35 for kids.
12. Bistro One LR
The Alice in Wonderland Easter Brunch features a feast inspired by the classic film. They’ll be serving Cuban style eggs Benedict, artisanal cheeses and charcuterie, Jack Daniel’s marinated prime rib, sea bass, raw bar and for the kids an elaborate dessert display with giant Easter eggs. The custom bloody Mary and mimosa bars are great for the adults. 12-4 p.m., adults $125, $65 for kids ages 5-12.
13. Nikki Beach
Leave it to Nikki Beach to host a Topsy-Turvy Mad Tea Party Brunch with a grownup Easter egg hunt. Fill up on prime rib, roast pork, paella, handmade to order pasta, custom-made omelettes, nutella waffles and decadent desserts. The craft Bloody Mary bar and egg hunt with prizes gift certificates for brunch, cocktails and champagne plus live DJ make this a South Beach affair.
14. Sugar Factory
The three-course prix fixe menu includes their staple brunch items including chicken and waffles, Sugar Factory eggs benedict and New York style cheesecake to name a few. $55.
15. db Bistro Moderne
A fixture in Downtown Miami for several years now, Daniel Bouloud’s French bistro is offering a special Easter Sunday brunch prix fixe menu. Eggs in a nest, wild mushroom omelette, crab cake, roasted leg of lamb and a dulce de leche bar for dessert are all options. Adults $50, kids under 12 $35. Adults add $35 for unlimited Bloody Mary’s and champagne cocktails.
16. Jaya at the Setai
One of South Beach’s most elegant restaurants, the Easter Sunday brunch is accompanied by a live jazz performance. The strikingly colorful buffet features choices like
17. Verde at PAMM
The Pérez Art Museum Miami is Downtown Miami’s crown jewel with a killer Miami view and with that comes a stellar restaurant. Chef Kaytlin Dangaran is preparing Easter Sunday specials including a spinach and strawberry salad with poppy seed vinaigrette and spiced almonds and baked eggs over polenta with a Maitake mushroom sauce. You’ll enjoy these as much as the spectacular bayfront view.
18. Bourbon Steak at Turnberry Isle Miami
Chef Michael Mina’s Easter Sunday Brunch menu is as tasty as the bottomless mimosas or Bloody Mary’s. Fresh antipasto, made-to-order omelettes or an ice cold raw bar start you off followed by a choice of ricotta and blackberry pancakes or grilled Scottish salmon. $75.
19. Izzy's Fish & Oyster Bar
Here, they want you to Shellebrate Easter by offering a unique take on rolls with a key lime-marinated shrimp roll with pickled carrot, confit garlic and Florida orange. Or try their lemon ricotta pancakes with brandied cherries. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
20. Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill
One of Midtown Miami’s mainstays, they’ve stood the test of time with creations by Chef Timon Balloo. Their a la carte Sunday brunch items include a whipped caviar egg parfait and roasted eggs with Tuscan kale, oven dried tomatoes and prosciutto.
21. Toscana Divino
Mary Brickell Village’s Italian eatery is offering a “Pasqua a Toscano Divino” menu, crafted by Executive Chef Andrea Marchesin. Sip first on a glass of Italian sparkling wine from their extensive wine list. The three-course menu that follows includes asparagus, ricotta, black truffle and frisee salad, braised lamb shank with potatoes and smoked tomato and vanilla ice cream with peach in syrup and amaretto for dessert. $55.
22. American Social Brickell
Set along the scenic Miami River, indulge in bottomless Moët mimosas and Chandon Rose champagne. Those area a great start to a menu filled with American brunch classics including apple walnut French toast, pork belly benedict and steak huevos rancheros. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.