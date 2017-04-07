Posted on

Get your Easter brunch fix with these tasty menus

Josie Gulliksen

Yes, the Easter bunny, baskets filled with candy and Easter egg hunts get all the attention for Easter Sunday but it’s also about brunch, it’s all about the brunch. Some restaurants are serving prix fixe menus, others a la carte specialties and there are those offering both. This extensive list gives you the lowdown on where to go.

1. Toro Toro at InterContinental Miami

Their Easter Brunch buffet is great for meat lovers with carving and Brazilian rodizio stations and also has hot food and chilled stations with braised short ribs, Meyer lemon ravioli and oysters, shrimp, musses and crab claws on ice. A nice selection of salads, omelettes made-to-order, a new take on the waffle with waffle pops, bagels and lox and a wide variety of desserts with a throwback chocolate fountain. The little ones can feast on chicken fingers and meatballs. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., adults $75, kids 12 and under $37, kids 5 and under eat free.

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
2. Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Los Fuegos wood oven empanadas. Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora.

Feast on their Sunday Asado Brunch which in Argentina is a traditional open-fire barbecue. You can expect a parillada with specialty Argentinian meats with a variety of steaks and chimichurri, along with empanadas for appetizers and a tasty dessert trio. Live music and egg hunt for the kids. 12-4 p.m., adults $95, kids 5-12 $45.

3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
3. Quinto La Huella in EAST Miami at Brickell City Centre

The dining room at EAST, Miami’s Quinto La Huella restaurant

Their laid back brunch, which features an Easter egg hunt, is where you’ll enjoy sushi, quinoa salads, catch of the day and Entrecote along with unlimited rose wine or mimosas. 12-4 p.m., $55 with $25 additional for unlimited drinks.

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
4. Villa Azur

Seafood salad at Villa Azur. (Handout)

The Mediterranean Easter brunch feast will fill your belly with an unlimited buffet of cold and warm appetizers, raw bar, barbecue meat and chicken, one a la carte main course and a variety of desserts including an ice cream trolley. 12-4 p.m., $75. An additional $15 buys unlimited Moet & Chandon for two hours.

309 23rd St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
5. Artisan Beach House

Chef Paula DaSilva has reemerged with Artisan Beach House, preparing dishes such as this octopus with vadouvan carrots.

Keeping it traditional, the restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour is carving up honey glazed ham and doling out seasonal soup, smoked salmon with dill and creme fraiche, pancakes, waffles, omelettes and grilled fish along with a variety of homemade desserts. 12-3:30 p.m., $65.

10295 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
6. BLT Prime

blt

Located at the Trump National Doral in their luxurious dining room, choose from either the a la carte blackboard menu or a three-course prix fixe menu. Start off with either English pea cappuccino or mushroom and spinach salad. Next it’s either sea bass or lamb loin with a side of white asparagus or fava beans. By far the cutest of the trio of dessert options is the chocolate bunny shaped brownie. $65.

4400 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33178
7. Glass and Vine

In the garden oasis at Peacock Park they’re serving an Easter brunch with new menu items like semolina pancakes, coquito French toast, broccoli cheesburgers, and huevos rotos (broken eggs). 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

2820 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
8. Macchialina

The rustic Italian eatery is serving up season-inspired specials including rabbit angolotti, pancetta spiced lamb belly as well as several a la carte menu items. Or you can choose the five-course prix fixe menu of carefully prepared signature dishes by Chef Mike Pirolo. Prix fixe menu is $55.

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
9. Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

Easter specials at the Northern Italian eatery include deviled egg antipasti, flat bread pizza topped with tuna carpaccio, oven roast leg of lamb, spinach and ricotta ravioli and Neapolitan cheesecake.

1014 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
10. The Dutch

Dine on seasonally-inspired dishes like smoked moulard duck and strawberry thyme pie with buttermilk ice cream or choose from the a la carte menu.

2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
11. The Rusty Pelican

Still one of the best views in the city, the Key Biscayne waterfront gem has an Easter brunch that includes banana French toast, fried chicken and waffles, seafood paella, coconut-crusted Atlantic wild mahi mahi and cinnamon tres leches. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, $75 for adults $35 for kids.

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
12. Bistro One LR

The Alice in Wonderland Easter Brunch features a feast inspired by the classic film. They’ll be serving Cuban style eggs Benedict, artisanal cheeses and charcuterie, Jack Daniel’s marinated prime rib, sea bass, raw bar and for the kids an elaborate dessert display with giant Easter eggs. The custom bloody Mary and mimosa bars are great for the adults. 12-4 p.m., adults $125, $65 for kids ages 5-12.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
13. Nikki Beach

Nikki BeachHandout

Leave it to Nikki Beach to host a Topsy-Turvy Mad Tea Party Brunch with a grownup Easter egg hunt. Fill up on prime rib, roast pork, paella, handmade to order pasta, custom-made omelettes, nutella waffles and decadent desserts. The craft Bloody Mary bar and egg hunt with prizes gift certificates for brunch, cocktails and champagne plus live DJ make this a South Beach affair.

1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
14. Sugar Factory

The three-course prix fixe menu includes their staple brunch items including chicken and waffles, Sugar Factory eggs benedict and New York style cheesecake to name a few. $55.

Hotel Victor, 1144 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
15. db Bistro Moderne

A fixture in Downtown Miami for several years now, Daniel Bouloud’s French bistro is offering a special Easter Sunday brunch prix fixe menu. Eggs in a nest, wild mushroom omelette, crab cake, roasted leg of lamb and a dulce de leche bar for dessert are all options. Adults $50, kids under 12 $35. Adults add $35 for unlimited Bloody Mary’s and champagne cocktails.

JW Marriott Marquis Miami, 255 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131
16. Jaya at the Setai

One of South Beach's most elegant restaurants, the Easter Sunday brunch is accompanied by a live jazz performance.

17. Verde at PAMM

The Pérez Art Museum Miami is Downtown Miami’s crown jewel with a killer Miami view and with that comes a stellar restaurant. Chef Kaytlin Dangaran is preparing Easter Sunday specials including a spinach and strawberry salad with poppy seed vinaigrette and spiced almonds and baked eggs over polenta with a Maitake mushroom sauce. You’ll enjoy these as much as the spectacular bayfront view.

1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
18. Bourbon Steak at Turnberry Isle Miami

Bloody Mary at Bourbon Steak in Turnberry Isle.

Chef Michael Mina’s Easter Sunday Brunch menu is as tasty as the bottomless mimosas or Bloody Mary’s. Fresh antipasto, made-to-order omelettes or an ice cold raw bar start you off followed by a choice of ricotta and blackberry pancakes or grilled Scottish salmon. $75.

19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180
19. Izzy's Fish & Oyster Bar

Here, they want you to Shellebrate Easter by offering a unique take on rolls with a key lime-marinated shrimp roll with pickled carrot, confit garlic and Florida orange. Or try their lemon ricotta pancakes with brandied cherries. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

423 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
20. Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

Chef Timon Balloo’s creative dishes make up menu at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill. (Handout)

One of Midtown Miami’s mainstays, they’ve stood the test of time with creations by Chef Timon Balloo. Their a la carte Sunday brunch items include a whipped caviar egg parfait and roasted eggs with Tuscan kale, oven dried tomatoes and prosciutto.

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
21. Toscana Divino

Mary Brickell Village’s Italian eatery is offering a “Pasqua a Toscano Divino” menu, crafted by Executive Chef Andrea Marchesin. Sip first on a glass of Italian sparkling wine from their extensive wine list. The three-course menu that follows includes asparagus, ricotta, black truffle and frisee salad, braised lamb shank with potatoes and smoked tomato and vanilla ice cream with peach in syrup and amaretto for dessert. $55.

The Shops at Mary Brickell Village, 900 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
22. American Social Brickell

Set along the scenic Miami River, indulge in bottomless Moët mimosas and Chandon Rose champagne. Those area a great start to a menu filled with American brunch classics including apple walnut French toast, pork belly benedict and steak huevos rancheros. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130
