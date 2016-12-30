7 places to have your next power lunch in Miami
If you’re lunch break consists of making moves and savoring the best flavors Miami has to offer, look no further than these seven must-hit restaurants for your next midday power hour.
1. db Bistro Moderne
Helmed by Chef Daniel Boulud, this contemporary bistro blends traditional French cuisine with American favorites. Located on the first floor of the JW Marriott Marquis, it’s the perfect spot for those working nearby in Brickell. Guests can enjoy a prixe fixe lunch menu Monday-Friday from noon-2:30 p.m. for $26.
255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
2. Makoto
For lovers of Japanese cuisine, Makoto’s robata options, bento boxes, and sushi do not disappoint. Lunch is served seven days a week at this Bal Harbour hot spot beginning at 11:30 a.m.
9700 Collins Ave. Bal Harbour
3. Bulla Gastrobar
If Arroz a la Cubana and Tortillas Espanolas are your thing, head to Bulla Gastrobar in Coral Gables and check out their new lunch experience, which offers prix-fixe lunch menus available seven days a week. Choose between two courses ($19) and three courses ($23).
2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables
4. Pisco y Nazca
Kendall dwellers can try out Pisco y Nazca’s new Peruvian Bento Boxes for lunch, starting at $15, or order delicacies like Cuzco, ceviche cremoso, mushroom epanadas and more off their new lunch menu, offered daily.
8405 Mills Dr #260, Miami
5. Verde
This Downtown Miami staple located within the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) allows you to combine your love of the arts with your love of fine food (and a heck of a waterfront view), making it one of Miami’s ultimate go-to’s for business lunches. Enjoy a variety of soup, salad, pizza and pressed sandwich options, as well as seasonal menus inspired by ongoing exhibits. Verde is open for lunch Saturday through Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
6. Komodo
For those who like to see and be seen by visiting celebrities and local A-listers, look no further than David Grutman’s Komodo. The Downtown Miami restaurant offers a specially selected executive lunch menu Monday through Friday from noon until 4 p.m. priced at $26.
801 Brickell Ave., Miami
7. Bakehouse
Use your lunch hour to transport yourself to Paris at Bakehouse Brasserie. Located in Miami Beach’s quiet and laid-back South of Fifth neighborhood, this sleek and intimate cafe is a little slice of upsale Paris in Miami.
808 1st St, Miami Beach
