

This Downtown Miami staple located within the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) allows you to combine your love of the arts with your love of fine food (and a heck of a waterfront view), making it one of Miami’s ultimate go-to’s for business lunches. Enjoy a variety of soup, salad, pizza and pressed sandwich options, as well as seasonal menus inspired by ongoing exhibits. Verde is open for lunch Saturday through Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.