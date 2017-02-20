Put an end to your sugar cravings at these #SOBEWFF events
If you dream of cake, cookies, pies, doughnuts and other pastries, ice cream and chocolate, scrape your pennies together, then splurge on these irresistibly sweet events at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival
1. Salty, Sweet & Savory Treats: A Late-Night Party presented by Thrillist
The first thing you might notice is that nighttime soirees seem to be a trend on the sweet side of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
The Salty, Sweet & Savory Treats: A Late-Night on Friday, Feb. 24 is a casual, poolside party for people unbothered by sugar and calories. A Miami favorite, The Salty Donut, is partnering with the Broken Shaker and Sasparilla Club (at least for the evening).
The Salty Donut continues to excite fans with its lineup of creative artisan pastries, while the bartenders at the Broken Shaker have been nicknamed “Cocktail Gurus.” Together, they will keep the cocktails and the desserts coming all night long.
If you go
When: Friday, Feb. 24
Time: 10 p.m. to midnight
Attire: Casual
Tickets: $95 at sobefest.com/salty
2. DRINK Fort Lauderdale: Cocktail Time Machine Experience
Pairing food and drinks from local talent and internationally acclaimed chefs has made the South Beach Wine & Food Festival an undisputed success. And for all the people out there with a sweet tooth, the marriage between booze and dessert is a match made in heaven. If you identify with your fellow sugar-craving humans and enjoy to throw one back, too, then Cocktail Time Machine Experience is the event for you.
The event features Anthony Fellows of HipPOPS, which boasts of its nontraditional gelato and sorbet popsicles, and Zombie Ice, which is the food truck behind modern shaved ice.
Also enjoy drinks prepared by cocktail creators from YOLO, the Apothecary 330, Repour and others.
If you go
When: Friday, Feb. 24
Time: 10 p.m. to midnight
Attire: Casual
Tickets: $150 at sobefest.com/drinkftl
3. Decadent Dessert Party presented by Grey Goose
Showcasing the finest in sweet treats, the Decadent Dessert Party promises to deliver an evening of ultimate late-night snacking on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. at the National Hotel Miami Beach. Enjoy handcrafted chocolates from Miami’s own, Carolina “Chocolate Empress” Quijano of Exquisito Fine Chocolates at 12855 SW 136th Avenue in Kendall.
Also being featured that night: Cindy Kruse of Cindy Lou’s Cookies. Kruse was pastry chef for the stars at the 2003 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. She also was the top dessert cook at Fontainbleau Resort here in Miami. Her memorable cookies are sold across Miami-Dade County at Panther Coffee and Jimmy’s Kitchen locations.
To top things off for the evening, pastry chef Miro Uskokovic will tap into the sweetest of sweet tooth dreams. Uskokovic is the go-to pastry guy at Gramercy Tavern, Untitled and Studio Cafe at the Whitney Museum in New York. Named a Top 10 Pastry Chef in 2015, there’s no telling what surprises this mastermind will have up his sleeve.
Other establishments attending: Bon Bon Bon, Smitten Ice Cream, Night Owl Cookie Co., Sweet Guilt and Zak The Baker.
The party don’t stop ’til midnight. Plus, there will be drinks, of course. Decadent Dessert Party is presented by Grey Goose and hosted television personality Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes.
If you go
When: Saturday, Feb. 25
Time: 10 p.m. to midnight
Attire: Casual
Tickets: $150 at sobefest.com/dessert
4. Southern Kitchen Brunch hosted by Trisha Yearwood
What’s better than dessert for dessert? Dessert for brunch.
At the Southern Kitchen Brunch, you can enjoy a mix of your breakfast favorites, Southern cuisine with a twist and sweets from Miami’s Honeybee Doughnuts and baker pro Anne Byrn of American Cake.
If you go
When: Sunday, eb. 26
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Attire: Casual — sunhats and open-toed shoes
Tickets: $175 at sobefest.com/southern
5. Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village
This is the Godzilla of all events SOBWFF. Happening both Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village offers samples from Sugar Yummy Mama, Sweetness Bakeshop, Grand Cake Cafe and more.
If you go
When: Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26
Time: 12 to 5 p.m.
Attire: Casual
