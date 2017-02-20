Put an end to your sugar cravings at these #SOBEWFF events

The first thing you might notice is that nighttime soirees seem to be a trend on the sweet side of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

The Salty, Sweet & Savory Treats: A Late-Night on Friday, Feb. 24 is a casual, poolside party for people unbothered by sugar and calories. A Miami favorite, The Salty Donut, is partnering with the Broken Shaker and Sasparilla Club (at least for the evening).

The Salty Donut continues to excite fans with its lineup of creative artisan pastries, while the bartenders at the Broken Shaker have been nicknamed “Cocktail Gurus.” Together, they will keep the cocktails and the desserts coming all night long.

A post shared by The Salty Donut (@thesaltydonut) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:45am PST