Top 6 places to have breakfast in Brickell
South of the Miami River, the booming Brickell district was originally envisioned as Miami’s “Millionaire’s Row” with mansions and large homes. Today, it is a walkable enclave that is home to the largest concentration of international banks in the United States as well as a wide array of futuristic high-rise office towers, architecturally stunning apartment buildings, hip restaurants and cool bars.
Make it the next place you grab breakfast at these restaurants:
1. Balans
Balans, known for its comfort food and cocktails, is also good for breakfast.
305-372-4145
balansrestaurants.com
2. Bayfront Café
Bayfront Café is fast, tasty and cheap. 104 SE First St.,
305-374-1658
bayfrontcafe104.com
3. Cafe Bastille
Cafe Bastille is a great option for every meal, including breakfast.
786-425-3575
cafebastilledowntown.com
4. Cane A Sucre
Cane A Sucre is perfect for both breakfast and a tie-and-suit lunch.
305-377-4722
caneasucre.com
5. Nutreat
Nutreat focuses on local and seasonal produce.
305-416-7577
nutreatmiami.com
6. Toasted Baglery & Deli
Toasted Baglery & Deli, for a fast and good start to your day.
305-400-6996
toastedbagelry.com
