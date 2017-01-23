Top 6 places to have breakfast in Brickell

South of the Miami River, the booming Brickell district was originally envisioned as Miami’s “Millionaire’s Row” with mansions and large homes. Today, it is a walkable enclave that is home to the largest concentration of international banks in the United States as well as a wide array of futuristic high-rise office towers, architecturally stunning apartment buildings, hip restaurants and cool bars.

Make it the next place you grab breakfast at these restaurants:

1. Balans

Balans, known for its comfort food and cocktails, is also good for breakfast.

305-372-4145

balansrestaurants.com 901 S. Miami Ave.

Bayfront Café is fast, tasty and cheap.

305-374-1658

bayfrontcafe104.com 104 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131

Cafe Bastille is a great option for every meal, including breakfast.

786-425-3575

cafebastilledowntown.com 248 SE First St.

Cane A Sucre is perfect for both breakfast and a tie-and-suit lunch.

305-377-4722

caneasucre.com 21 NW Miami Ct.

Nutreat focuses on local and seasonal produce.

305-416-7577

nutreatmiami.com 100 S. Biscayne Blvd. #108