Top 6 places to have breakfast in Brickell

By Ana Veciana-Suarez For miami.com

South of the Miami River, the booming Brickell district was originally envisioned as Miami’s “Millionaire’s Row” with mansions and large homes. Today, it is a walkable enclave that is home to the largest concentration of international banks in the United States as well as a wide array of futuristic high-rise office towers, architecturally stunning apartment buildings, hip restaurants and cool bars.

Make it the next place you grab breakfast at these restaurants:

1. Balans

Balans, known for its comfort food and cocktails, is also good for breakfast.

305-372-4145
balansrestaurants.com

901 S. Miami Ave.
2. Bayfront Café

Bayfront Café is fast, tasty and cheap. 104 SE First St.,

305-374-1658
bayfrontcafe104.com

104 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131
3. Cafe Bastille

Cafe Bastille is a great option for every meal, including breakfast.

786-425-3575
cafebastilledowntown.com

248 SE First St.
4. Cane A Sucre

Cane A Sucre is perfect for both breakfast and a tie-and-suit lunch.

305-377-4722
caneasucre.com

21 NW Miami Ct.
5. Nutreat

Nutreat focuses on local and seasonal produce.

305-416-7577
nutreatmiami.com

100 S. Biscayne Blvd. #108
6. Toasted Baglery & Deli

Toasted Baglery & Deli, for a fast and good start to your day.

305-400-6996
toastedbagelry.com

83 SW Eighth St.
